The honeymoon phase in any relationship is bliss. Once reality starts to set in, however, it’s important you talk about the things that matter — like money. Money talk is crucial to a relationship’s ultimate success: According to a 2016 Experian survey, 59% of divorced people say finances played a role in the breakup of their marriage. So while salaries may not be the best first date topic, it’s not shallow to consider whether your date is responsible with their wallet.

Beyond uncovering some ways to tell if your latest beau is a responsible spender, this week we looked at why first-time home buyers are experiencing trouble and how you (and your partner) can cut down on your plastic consumption. We’ve also examined Ivanka Trump’s now-closed clothing line was ever a success.

The average single American drops $1,596 a year on dating. Rommel Canlas/Shutterstock

It’s not about how much money they have, but how they handle what they’ve got. Read more here.

Lots more people plan on buying homes than plan on selling them, and more people think their home’s value is going to climb in the coming years. lOvE lOvE/Shutterstock

If you’re dead set on buying, these are the cities in America you should be looking at. Read more here.

A cold brew habit can make it hard to consume less plastic thaweerat/Shutterstock

One writer tracked her plastic consumption for an entire week; the results weren’t pretty. Fortunately, and expert stepped in with advice on how to do better in the future.

Ivanka Trump at the White House Win McNamee/Getty Images

A look back at the ups and downs of the Ivanka Trump brand. Read more here.

Check out Mic Dispatch, Mic’s new show reporting on the problem-solvers and the provocateurs in our changing world. Subscribe here for alerts on new episodes airing Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8pm EST, on Facebook Watch.