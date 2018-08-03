For the last 10 years, Apple has introduced a new top-of-the-line iPhone. In 2017, the company introduced the iPhone X: the $999, face-detecting device without a home button. This year, according to the latest iPhone rumors, a September 2018 event will introduce Apple’s next high-end smartphone. Here’s everything we’re expecting on release date, pricing, new features and, potentially, new colors.

These are the new iPhones coming in September, according to MacRumors

iPhone rumors point to there being three sizes of all-screen devices incoming KGI Securities/MacRumors

Apple is no stranger to releasing phones of multiple sizes. Since the release of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, the company’s top-shelf smartphones have come in regular and XL variations — the larger device often being the more expensive one. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with KGI Securities, says that the new devices could buck the trend of bigger phones always being more expensive, according to MacRumors.

Similar to the current iPhone X, Apple will continue to offer a 5.8-inch iPhone without a home button. Like Apple’s “Plus” line of phones, iPhone rumors point to the company also introducing a larger version of the iPhone X with 6.5-inch screen. In addition to these two models, Apple could shock everyone and introduce a third, more affordable all-screen device: a 6.1-inch iPhone.

Each iPhone’s size usually dictates the price. Screen quality could also be a factor.

Apple made history on Thursday, becoming the first trillion dollar company, and the prices of these new iPhones could help them keep that lead. Typically each iPhone’s physical size dictates its price. “Plus” sized iPhones are more expensive than regular ones when both are packing the same amount of storage space (16GB, 32GB, etc.). With the 2018 lineup of devices, we may see the type of display also plays a role in determining how much each iPhone will cost.

Apple first introduced an iPhone with a different type of display in 2017. The current iPhone X was Apple’s first smartphone to ever boast an organic light-emitting diode display. Devices with OLED screens show better-looking colors, darker blacks and overall uses less power. Unfortunately, OLED displays tend not to hold up well over time — the materials used to produce blue light inside the display wear down quicker. Those who swap out their phone every year may not notice this, while those who hold onto their device longer might. OLED displays are more susceptible to burn-in; if the display shows the same thing often, the image may be burned into the screen even when it’s not being shown.

According to the analyst Kuo, two of the all-screen iPhones will use the better-looking, but shorter lifespan, displays while one will use a regular LCD screen. Interestingly, the rumored mid-sized 6.1-inch iPhone X will allegedly receive the LCD screen. It’s unclear whether this means it will be cheaper than the phone smaller than it, the upcoming 5.8-inch iPhone X.

New iPhone colors may also be on the horizon

The iPhone X line of phones could receive new colors. Chance Miller/9to5Mac

Apple is no stranger to adding color to their phone lineup. Since the second iPhone, the iPhone 3G, we’ve seen the device come in both black and white. The iPhone 5c from 2013, however, brought bright colors to the lineup. Currently, 2017’s phones are offered in black, white, pink and even red. With the next crop of phones, Apple could switch up the color scheme once again.

According to Macotakara, the new devices arriving this fall could come in flash yellow, bright orange, electronic blue, taupe and gold, in addition to the regular white and black.

And then there’s everything else

Other smaller details about the incoming iPhone devices have hit the rumor mill as well. Some are predicting the new device will have three rear cameras instead of the current two. The larger, all-screen device could show support iPad-like landscape versions of Apple apps. The new device may have two SIM card slots instead of just one. The extra SIM tray may make it easier to switch between carriers or require less SIM card juggling from iPhone users traveling overseas.

Few know for sure what the 2018 arrangement of iPhones will offer until they’re released by Apple, potentially this fall. We’ll have more details as we get closer to the company’s unveiling event.