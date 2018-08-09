Mic Daily: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends Alex Jones’ page, Casey Affleck apologizes and more
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Richard Drew/AP

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Children found on New Mexico compound were being trained to commit school shootings

A makeshift shooting range stands adjacent to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, New Mexico. Morgan Lee/AP

Authorities who raided a New Mexico compound Friday have determined at least one of the 11 emaciated children they recovered there was being trained by adults to commit “future school shootings.”

Twitter CEO justifies Alex Jones’ presence on social media site in Sean Hannity interview

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Mary Altaffer/AP

Tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook are taking down pages belonging to InfoWars host Alex Jones, but Twitter isn’t. Jones’ show is known for posting conspiracy theories — for example, it infamously spread misinformation about the Sandy Hook school shooting, claiming it never happened.

2018 is shaping up to be a historic year for Native American women at the ballot box

Kristin Collum, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of Idaho, watches as gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan speaks during the Idaho District 18 Democrats Campaign Kickoff BBQ on June 28 in Boise, Idaho. Otto Kitsinger/AP

Native American women are having a banner year in the 2018 midterm elections, with three Native American women defeating crowded Democratic primary fields to become their party’s nominee in a handful of House and gubernatorial contests.

The secret Nunes recording confirms what we already knew about his efforts to protect Trump

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, suggested during a private fundraiser July 30 that he and other Republicans are “the only ones” who can protect President Donald Trump from legal peril, according to a secret recording obtained by the Rachel Maddow Show.

In his first interview in a year, Casey Affleck discusses past allegations against him: “I’m sorry”

Actor Casey Affleck Chris Pizzello/AP

Actor Casey Affleck seemed to duck out of public view for the past year — the Manchester By the Sea star skipped the 2018 Academy Awards amid public backlash over the sexual harassment allegations leveled at the Oscar winner. But Affleck just granted his first interview in a year, speaking to the Associated Press in an interview published Thursday.

