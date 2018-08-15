Mic Daily: ACLU sues over entrapment of immigrants, Twitter finally suspends Alex Jones and more
Lilian Calderon, center, cries as she describes her experiences while in federal custody. Michelle R. Smith/AP

Mic Daily: ACLU sues over entrapment of immigrants, Twitter finally suspends Alex Jones and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Want more entertainment news in your inbox? Sign up for Hype Daily — Mic’s morning entertainment roundup. It’s got all the news you need to start your day.

ACLU: Immigration Services conspired with ICE to “trap” migrants at visa interview

Lilian Calderon, left, and her husband, Luis Gordillo, speak at the ACLU offices Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island.
Lilian Calderon, left, and her husband, Luis Gordillo, speak at the ACLU offices Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island. Michelle R. Smith/AP

Two prominent arms of the U.S. immigration system coordinated to systematically entrap and deport undocumented immigrants seeking residency through legal channels, newly released internal email correspondences between the agencies show.

“The evidence in this case is overwhelming”: Prosecution targets Manafort “lies” in closing argument

This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort and his lawyer, Kevin Downing, as they listen to testimony from Rick Gates in federal court Aug. 7.
This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort and his lawyer, Kevin Downing, as they listen to testimony from Rick Gates in federal court Aug. 7. Dana Verkouteren/AP

Prosecutors in the trial against Paul Manafort used their closing arguments to paint the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as a liar who obtained and maintained his fortune through deception.

“Mr. Manafort lied to keep more money when he had it, and he lied to get more money when he didn’t,” prosecutor Greg Andres said in a nearly two-hour closing argument Wednesday. “This is a case about Mr. Manafort and his lies — lies on his tax returns and lies to bank after bank after bank.”

Trump Organization’s finances, shrouded in secrecy, bring fresh legal action

The Chicago River near the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago
The Chicago River near the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago Kiichiro Sato/AP

A new pair of legal actions has shown how, roughly 19 months into Trump’s presidency, the financial ties between the Trump Organization and the administration remain shrouded in secrecy.

Twitter CEO puts Alex Jones in a timeout, “removing his ability to tweet for a time period”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Richard Drew/AP

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has put InfoWars host Alex Jones in a timeout so he can think about what he’s done. In an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Dorsey said the company pressed pause on Jones’ ability to tweet — but has yet to kick him off the platform.

Americans are mostly united on not wanting blueprints for 3D-printed guns online

Cody Wilson holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas.
Cody Wilson holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

Guns might be one of the most deeply polarizing issues in the United States, but when it comes to the regulation of at least one type of firearm, Americans are mostly in rare agreement: Don’t make blueprints for 3D-printed guns available online.

Could this California bill start the next evolution of police reform?

Rosa Cabrera, foreground, joined others in support of a measure to limit police use of deadly force.
Rosa Cabrera, foreground, joined others in support of a measure to limit police use of deadly force. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

When California Assemblymember Shirley Weber introduced Assembly Bill 931 — a newly proposed amendment aimed at discouraging the use of deadly force by California police — her words conveyed the seriousness of the battle ahead.

“We have been deeply saddened and frustrated by the killing of black and brown men by law enforcement,” Weber said during a press conference in April. “It seems that the worst possible outcome is increasingly the only outcome that we experience.”

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Brittany Packnett wants you to #SayHerName

Most recent

Mic Daily: ACLU sues over entrapment of immigrants, Twitter finally suspends Alex Jones and more

How Bollywood turned Switzerland into a beloved destination for generations of Indian travelers

ACLU: Immigration Services conspired with ICE to “trap” migrants at visa interview

Could this California bill start the next evolution of police reform?

“The evidence in this case is overwhelming”: Prosecution targets Manafort “lies” in closing argument

Trump Organization’s finances, shrouded in secrecy, bring fresh legal action

Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director who’s been critical of president

Twitter CEO puts Alex Jones in a timeout, “removing his ability to tweet for a time period”

‘BlacKkKlansman’ interweaves the Jewish and black struggles as one

Americans are mostly united on not wanting blueprints for 3D-printed guns online