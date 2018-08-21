MTV VMAs 2018: Madonna used her “tribute” to Aretha Franklin to mostly talk about herself
Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

MTV VMAs 2018: Madonna used her “tribute” to Aretha Franklin to mostly talk about herself

By Natelegé Whaley | 

During the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night, Madonna was scheduled to pay tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. But instead of using the platform to run down Franklin’s lengthy accomplishments and influence, Madonna pretty much talked only about herself and how she got her start in the music business.

While onstage, Madonna told a story about an audition she had in the very beginning of her career, and how she was unsure of what to sing. She settled on a rendition of Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” saying, “One of my favorite albums was Lady Soul by Aretha Franklin.”

Toward the end of her speech — which eventually segued into her handing out the night’s top award, for video of the year — Madonna attempted to make sense of how her story tied with Franklin’s legacy, besides them both being Detroit natives.

“You’re probably all wondering why I’m telling this story,” Madonna said, while standing in front of an image of Franklin. “There is a connection. Because none of this would have happened, could have happened, without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today and I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight. In this room tonight. And I want to thank you Aretha for empowering all of us. R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” she said, referring to Franklin’s iconic hit “Respect.”

Needless to say, fans of Franklin have been outspoken on social media, criticizing Madonna’s speech for being self-centered. Below you’ll find just some of the reactions to Madonna’s so-called “tribute” to Aretha Franklin:

Madonna isn’t known to backpedal, but we’d bet on someone involved with this segment making an appearance in Mic’s ongoing “Who’s Sorry This Week?” column.

Share:
Natelegé Whaley
By Natelegé Whaley
Culture Reporter

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

MTV VMAs 2018: Madonna used her “tribute” to Aretha Franklin to mostly talk about herself

MTV VMAs 2018: Logic and Ryan Tedder performed with immigrant activists to protest family separation

Nicki Minaj uses fake Harriet Tubman quote to describe her music industry battles

MTV VMAs 2018: The full winners list

Here’s why Facebook is quick to ban users who say “men are trash,” but took longer to ban Alex Jones

Mic Daily: Melania Trump calls for compassion on social media — and other top stories of the day

How the Trump administration is taking more steps to weaken environmental regulations

Trump commends Hispanic-American border agent for “speaking perfect English”

Here are the Democratic senators who are meeting with Brett Kavanaugh ahead of his confirmation

Who got duped in episode 6 of ‘Who Is America?’ and what have they got to say for themselves?