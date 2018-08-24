This week in food and travel: When booking a one-way airplane ticket could save you money
London is a travel destination where you might save money by buying two one-way tickets instead of roundtrip airfare. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This week in food and travel: When booking a one-way airplane ticket could save you money

By Josh Ocampo | 

Booking a round-trip ticket seems like the logical move when planning a getaway — but it can sometimes pay off to book two one-way tickets. A report by the New York Times found that 44% of airline travelers booked a one-way ticket instead of a round-trip ticket from January to April. This increase may be partly due the the fact that nearly a third of the top U.S. airlines have seen one-way travel become more affordable. With a little due diligence, you can save on air travel and spend the money where it really counts (like a well-deserved upgrade or an in-flight drink).

In other news, Mic explored one traveler’s tips on solo trips, why young people may be in denial about their food waste and why Barnum’s Animal Crackers may never be the same.

The destinations where booking two one-way tickets to could help you save money

Tourists in Florence, Italy.
Tourists in Florence, Italy. Andrea Solaro/Getty Images

From London to Tokyo, these are spots you can expect to save a little money on one-way airfare.

I traveled alone for 2 weeks to find myself. It was overrated.

A solo trip through Europe sounds potentially life-changing — but here are some common mistakes that could derail your trip.
A solo trip through Europe sounds potentially life-changing — but here are some common mistakes that could derail your trip. franz12/Shutterstock

One solo traveler reflects on her rookie mistakes, and how she’ll do her trips differently in the future.

Young people are especially careless about wasting food

This study is bananas.
This study is bananas. Pixabey

Americans are notorious for excessive amounts of food waste, but individuals ages 18 to 24 are thought to be especially guilty.

After 2 years, PETA has finally freed animals from their cages — on animal cracker boxes

The animal crackers are free of their cages.
The animal crackers are free of their cages. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Barnum’s animal crackers are no longer in captivity, thanks to PETA.

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins just became the first American women to nab gold in cross-country skiing

Most recent

Who’s Sorry This Week? ‘To All the Boys’ star Israel Broussard and other public apologies

Appeals court begrudgingly strikes down Alabama abortion ban that could go to the Supreme Court

This week in food and travel: When booking a one-way airplane ticket could save you money

What Melania Trump wore her 83rd week as first lady — a sensible pussy bow for bullying prevention

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg granted immunity for helping prosecutors in Cohen probe

Best Places to Travel: Where Antoni Porowski of ‘Queer Eye’ hangs out in downtown New York City

John McCain discontinues brain cancer treatment, his family says

In letter, Tim Cook, Jamie Dimon and other business leaders slam Trump’s immigration policies

“Cost-saving” plan to close 75% of polling sites in a predominantly black Georgia county rejected

Hype Daily: ‘Great British Baking Show’ is now a Netflix original — and other entertainment news