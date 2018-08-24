Booking a round-trip ticket seems like the logical move when planning a getaway — but it can sometimes pay off to book two one-way tickets. A report by the New York Times found that 44% of airline travelers booked a one-way ticket instead of a round-trip ticket from January to April. This increase may be partly due the the fact that nearly a third of the top U.S. airlines have seen one-way travel become more affordable. With a little due diligence, you can save on air travel and spend the money where it really counts (like a well-deserved upgrade or an in-flight drink).
