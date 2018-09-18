Emmys 2018: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins for outstanding reality competition series
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: RuPaul attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the Emmy for outstanding reality competition series Monday night, marking the first win for the series in this category.

While accepting the award, RuPaul preached self-acceptance. “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love someone else?” he said onstage.

This was the second year that the popular VH1 series was nominated in this particular category. The series’ host, RuPaul Charles, was awarded his third win in a row for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition series on Sept. 9 at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

For three consecutive years, NBC’s singing competition show The Voice has nabbed the Emmy in this category. The series has clinched the award four times since it was first nominated in 2012.

Check out Mic’s full list of 2018 Emmy winners here.

