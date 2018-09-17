Emmys 2018: Here’s the full list of winners

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here — airing live on Monday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Some of the biggest names in television will be present, and this year’s awards show, hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, already made history when nominations were announced back in July.
Sandra Oh, nominated for her starring role in the BBC America drama Killing Eve, became the first Asian actor in history to score a nomination in the category of outstanding actress in a drama, putting her in the position to make history again with an Emmy night win. And for the first time ever, streaming giant Netflix earned the most Emmy nominations, with a total of 112, outpacing HBO, which had had a 17-year-streak of earning the most nominations.
Categories to watch on Monday include lead actress in a comedy series, which is an open field for the first time in years after Veep took a hiatus, putting Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who has won the award six times in a row — out of the running, and outstanding drama series, which is pitting 2017’s winner, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, against HBO’s juggernaut Game of Thrones, which missed the eligibility window for 2017’s ceremony.
Here’s a list of Monday night’s Emmy winners — Mic will update it throughout the night and winners in each category will appear in bold.
Outstanding drama series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones (winner)
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding comedy series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winner)
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (winner)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds (winner)
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
Lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry (winner)
William H. Macy, Shameless
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry (winner)
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead actress in a comedy series
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winner)
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winner)
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (winner)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting actor in a drama series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (winner)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lead actress in a drama series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown (winner)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Supporting actress in a drama series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld (winner)
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless (winner)
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light,The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless (winner)
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Atlanta, “FUBU,” directed by Donald Glover
Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins,” directed by Hiro Murai
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” directed by Bill Hader
Glow, “Pilot,” directed by Jesse Peretz
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering,” directed by Mike Judge
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot,” directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (winner)
The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Symmetry,” directed by Mark Cendrowski
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Game of Thrones, “Beyond The Wall,” directed by Alan Taylor
Game of Thrones, “The Dragon And The Wolf,” directed by Jeremy Podeswa
Ozark, “The Toll,” directed by Jason Bateman
Ozark, “Tonight We Improvise,” directed by Daniel Sackheim
Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” directed by the Duffer Brothers
The Crown, “Paterfamilias,” directed by Stephen Daldry (winner)
The Handmaid’s Tale, “After,” directed by Kari Skogland
Outstanding directing for a variety special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, directed by Stan Lathan
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, directed by Michael Bonfiglio
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, directed by Marcus Raboy
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, directed by Hamish Hamilton
The Oscars, directed by Glenn Weiss (winner)
Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Godless, directed by Scott Frank
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, directed by David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski
Paterno, directed by Barry Levinson
Patrick Melrose, directed by Edward Berger
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” directed by Ryan Murphy (winner)
The Looming Tower, “9/11,” directed by Craig Zisk
Twin Peaks, directed by David Lynch
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Atlanta, “Barbershop,” written by Stefani Robinson
Atlanta, “Alligator Man,” written by Donald Glover
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Barry, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” written by Liz Sarnoff
Silicon Valley, “Fifty-One Percent,” written by Alec Berg
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot,” written by Amy Sherman-Palladino (winner)
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Game of Thrones, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Killing Eve, “Nice Face,” written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” written by the Duffer Brothers
The Americans, “Start,” written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (winner)
The Crown, “Mystery Man,” written by Peter Morgan
The Handmaid’s Tale, “June,” written by Bruce Miller
Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
American Vandal, “Clean Up,” written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus
Godless, written by Scott Frank
Patrick Melrose, written by David Nicholls
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake,” written by Tom Rob Smith
Twin Peaks, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch
Black Mirror, “USS Callister,” written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (winner)
Outstanding writing for variety special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated), written by Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City, written by John Mulaney (winner)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, written by Michelle Wolf
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, written by Patton Oswalt
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch
Outstanding reality competition series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race (winner)
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding variety sketch series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live (winner)
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding variety talk series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (winner)
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding limited series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (winner)
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose