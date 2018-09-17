Emmys 2018: Here’s the full list of winners

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here — airing live on Monday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Some of the biggest names in television will be present, and this year’s awards show, hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, already made history when nominations were announced back in July.

Sandra Oh, nominated for her starring role in the BBC America drama Killing Eve, became the first Asian actor in history to score a nomination in the category of outstanding actress in a drama, putting her in the position to make history again with an Emmy night win. And for the first time ever, streaming giant Netflix earned the most Emmy nominations, with a total of 112, outpacing HBO, which had had a 17-year-streak of earning the most nominations.

Categories to watch on Monday include lead actress in a comedy series, which is an open field for the first time in years after Veep took a hiatus, putting Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who has won the award six times in a row — out of the running, and outstanding drama series, which is pitting 2017’s winner, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, against HBO’s juggernaut Game of Thrones, which missed the eligibility window for 2017’s ceremony.

Here’s a list of Monday night’s Emmy winners — Mic will update it throughout the night and winners in each category will appear in bold.

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones (winner)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winner)

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (winner)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds (winner)

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry (winner)

William H. Macy, Shameless

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry (winner)

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winner)

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winner)

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (winner)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (winner)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown (winner)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld (winner)

Jeff Daniels, Godless (winner)

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light,The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless (winner)

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Atlanta, “FUBU,” directed by Donald Glover

Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins,” directed by Hiro Murai

Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” directed by Bill Hader

Glow, “Pilot,” directed by Jesse Peretz

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering,” directed by Mike Judge

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot,” directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (winner)

The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Symmetry,” directed by Mark Cendrowski

Game of Thrones, “Beyond The Wall,” directed by Alan Taylor

Game of Thrones, “The Dragon And The Wolf,” directed by Jeremy Podeswa

Ozark, “The Toll,” directed by Jason Bateman

Ozark, “Tonight We Improvise,” directed by Daniel Sackheim

Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” directed by the Duffer Brothers

The Crown, “Paterfamilias,” directed by Stephen Daldry (winner)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “After,” directed by Kari Skogland

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, directed by Stan Lathan

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, directed by Michael Bonfiglio

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, directed by Marcus Raboy

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, directed by Hamish Hamilton

The Oscars, directed by Glenn Weiss (winner)

Godless, directed by Scott Frank

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, directed by David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski

Paterno, directed by Barry Levinson

Patrick Melrose, directed by Edward Berger

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” directed by Ryan Murphy (winner)

The Looming Tower, “9/11,” directed by Craig Zisk

Twin Peaks, directed by David Lynch

Atlanta, “Barbershop,” written by Stefani Robinson

Atlanta, “Alligator Man,” written by Donald Glover

Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Barry, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” written by Liz Sarnoff

Silicon Valley, “Fifty-One Percent,” written by Alec Berg

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot,” written by Amy Sherman-Palladino (winner)

Game of Thrones, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

Killing Eve, “Nice Face,” written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” written by the Duffer Brothers

The Americans, “Start,” written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (winner)

The Crown, “Mystery Man,” written by Peter Morgan

The Handmaid’s Tale, “June,” written by Bruce Miller

American Vandal, “Clean Up,” written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

Godless, written by Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose, written by David Nicholls

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake,” written by Tom Rob Smith

Twin Peaks, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch

Black Mirror, “USS Callister,” written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (winner)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated), written by Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City, written by John Mulaney (winner)

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, written by Michelle Wolf

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, written by Patton Oswalt

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race (winner)

Top Chef

The Voice

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live (winner)

Tracey Ullman’s Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (winner)

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (winner)

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose