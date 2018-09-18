Emmys 2018: Henry Winkler wins supporting actor in a comedy series
Henry Winkler wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Emmys 2018: Henry Winkler wins supporting actor in a comedy series

By Natelegé Whaley | 

On Monday night, Henry Winkler won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO’s Barry, created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader.

“I wrote this 43 years ago,” Winkler joked during his acceptance speech. “If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you. And tonight I got to clear the table.”

Winkler competed against six other nominees in the supporting comedy actor category, including Louie Anderson for Baskets, Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live, Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Brian Tyree Henry for Atlanta, Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live.

Check out Mic’s full list of Emmy winners here.

Share:
Natelegé Whaley
By Natelegé Whaley
Culture Reporter

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Emmys 2018: ‘Game of Thrones’ wins outstanding drama

Emmys 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins outstanding comedy

Emmys 2018: ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ wins outstanding limited series

Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series

2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series

Emmys 2018: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins for outstanding reality competition series

Emmys 2018: Claire Foy wins for outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Matthew Rhys wins for outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Stephen Daldry of ‘The Crown’ wins outstanding directing for a drama series

Emmys 2018: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg win for outstanding drama writing for ‘The Americans’