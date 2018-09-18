Emmys 2018: Henry Winkler wins supporting actor in a comedy series

On Monday night, Henry Winkler won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO’s Barry, created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader.

“I wrote this 43 years ago,” Winkler joked during his acceptance speech. “If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you. And tonight I got to clear the table.”

Winkler competed against six other nominees in the supporting comedy actor category, including Louie Anderson for Baskets, Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live, Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Brian Tyree Henry for Atlanta, Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live.

