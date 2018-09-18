Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series
John Oliver arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Eric Jamison/AP

Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series

By Erin E. Evans | 

On Monday night, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won the Emmy for outstanding variety talk series, marking the third consecutive win for the series in this category.

“All the shows, every year, we fly our staff here and we put them in the worst seats in the building to send a mixed message,” Oliver joked, as he accepted the award. “Thank you to our staff — we’re incredibly proud of you.

This Emmys category is rather new. In 2015, the outstanding variety series category was split into two separate categories: outstanding variety talk series and outstanding variety sketch series.

Last Week With John Oliver won consecutively in 2016 and 2017, and The Daily Show With Jon Stewart nabbed the award in 2015.

Check out Mic’s full list of 2018 Emmy winners here.

Share:
Erin E. Evans
By Erin E. Evans
editorial director, culture

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Emmys 2018: ‘Game of Thrones’ wins outstanding drama

Emmys 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins outstanding comedy

Emmys 2018: ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ wins outstanding limited series

Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series

2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series

Emmys 2018: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins for outstanding reality competition series

Emmys 2018: Claire Foy wins for outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Matthew Rhys wins for outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Stephen Daldry of ‘The Crown’ wins outstanding directing for a drama series

Emmys 2018: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg win for outstanding drama writing for ‘The Americans’