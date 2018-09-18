Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series

On Monday night, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won the Emmy for outstanding variety talk series, marking the third consecutive win for the series in this category.

“All the shows, every year, we fly our staff here and we put them in the worst seats in the building to send a mixed message,” Oliver joked, as he accepted the award. “Thank you to our staff — we’re incredibly proud of you.

This Emmys category is rather new. In 2015, the outstanding variety series category was split into two separate categories: outstanding variety talk series and outstanding variety sketch series.

Last Week With John Oliver won consecutively in 2016 and 2017, and The Daily Show With Jon Stewart nabbed the award in 2015.

