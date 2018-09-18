Emmys 2018: Alex Borstein wins for outstanding supporting comedy actress
Alex Borstein arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

On Monday night, Alex Borstein won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Borstein used her speech to thank the series’ creator, the cast and crew. “I want to thank Amy Sherman-Palladino,” she said. “I want to thank the writers, the entire cast, you’re amazing. The crew, the crew, the crew, you do everything. We see you.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series picked up two more Emmys right after Borstein’s win: Sherman-Palladino picked up the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series and actress Rachel Brosnahan won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Borstein went up against seven other nominees in the supporting comedy actress category including Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Betty Gilpin (Glow), Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace).

Leading up to Monday night’s award ceremony, McKinnon eyed a three-peat win in the supporting comedy actress category, after having won in 2016 and 2017. The last actress to accomplish this feat was the late Doris Roberts for Everybody Loves Raymond between 2001 and 2003. Vanity Fair predicted that McKinnon’s follow-up would be tough given that the category features two actresses in reboots of classic sitcoms: Mullally on Will & Grace and Metcalf on the now-retooled Roseanne, which is returning as The Conners later in the fall.

Check out Mic’s full list of Emmy winners here.

Natelegé Whaley
By Natelegé Whaley
Culture Reporter
