Emmys 2018: Ryan Murphy wins for outstanding directing for a limited series
Ryan Murphy, left, and David Miller arrive at the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

By Xavier Harding | 

During Monday’s 70th annual Emmy Awards, director Ryan Murphy won the award for outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special for his FX true crime drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American True Crime Story.

“I’m so shocked,” Murphy said as he took the stage to accept the award. In addition to thanking the show’s cast, he also thanked “all the women in my life who’ve supported me from day one.”

Other nominees in the category included Godless’ Scott Frank, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’s David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Paterno’s Barry Levinson, Patrick Melrose’s Edward Berger, The Looming Tower’s Craig Zisk and Twin Peaks’ David Lynch.

Past winners in this category include Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée, Night Manager director Susanne Bier and Olive Kitteridge director Lisa Cholodenko.

Check out Mic’s full list of Emmy winners here.

Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now
