Emmys 2018: The writers of “USS Callister” win the award for limited series writing

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker won the award for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special at the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday. The duo won for the Black Mirror episode “USS Callister,” which starred Jesse Plemons as a man acting out his fantasies of control on women through an immersive video game.

Others nominees for the category included American Vandal writers Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, Godless writer Scott Frank, Patrick Melrose writer David Nicholls, Twin Peaks writers David Lynch and Mark Frost and The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story writer Tom Rob Smith.

Black Mirror’s “San Junipero” episode helped Brooker secure the outstanding writing for a limited series Emmy in 2017. The 2016 award went to The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story writer D.V. DeVincentis; meanwhile, Emmy juggernaut Game of Thrones won one of its 38 Emmys in this category in 2015.

