Emmys 2018: The writers of “USS Callister” win the award for limited series writing
Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly in the ‘Black Mirror’ episode “USS Callister” Netflix/IMDb

Emmys 2018: The writers of “USS Callister” win the award for limited series writing

By Xavier Harding | 

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker won the award for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special at the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday. The duo won for the Black Mirror episode “USS Callister,” which starred Jesse Plemons as a man acting out his fantasies of control on women through an immersive video game.

Others nominees for the category included American Vandal writers Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, Godless writer Scott Frank, Patrick Melrose writer David Nicholls, Twin Peaks writers David Lynch and Mark Frost and The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story writer Tom Rob Smith.

Black Mirror’s “San Junipero” episode helped Brooker secure the outstanding writing for a limited series Emmy in 2017. The 2016 award went to The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story writer D.V. DeVincentis; meanwhile, Emmy juggernaut Game of Thrones won one of its 38 Emmys in this category in 2015.

Check out Mic’s full list of Emmy winners here.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Emmys 2018: ‘Game of Thrones’ wins outstanding drama

Emmys 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins outstanding comedy

Emmys 2018: ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ wins outstanding limited series

Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series

2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series

Emmys 2018: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins for outstanding reality competition series

Emmys 2018: Claire Foy wins for outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Matthew Rhys wins for outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Stephen Daldry of ‘The Crown’ wins outstanding directing for a drama series

Emmys 2018: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg win for outstanding drama writing for ‘The Americans’