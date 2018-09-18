Emmys 2018: Bill Hader wins outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader won the trophy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at Monday’s Emmy Awards for his role in Barry, the dark comedy about a hitman-turned-struggling-actor.

“I did not think this was gonna happen,” Hader said as he took the stage to accept the award. He went on to thank the “really great actors” on the show “that made me look really good,” including Henry Winkler, who won an Emmy for his role in Barry earlier that night.

Hader beat a crowded field of nominees. He was up against Ted Danson (The Good Place), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Donald Glover (Atlanta) and William H. Macy (Shameless).

At last year’s ceremony, Glover was recognized as the outstanding lead actor in a comedy; he was the first black man to win the award since 1985, when Robert Guillaume won for his role on ABC’s Benson.

