On Monday night, Merritt Wever won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for her role as Mary Agnes in Godless.

“I just want to say that I’m still shocked that you’ve made a space for me,” Wever said while accepting the Emmy. “And that you’ve made a space for Mary Agnes. I love her and I still miss her and I hope she’s well and I wish I could tell her about tonight and thank you from the both us.”

Wever went up against five other nominees in the category: Adina Porter in American Horror Story: Cult, Letitia Wright in Black Mirror, Sara Bareilles in Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, Penélope Cruz in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Judith Light in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Leading up to Monday night’s award ceremony, pundits were split when predicting the winner of the category. Deadline predicted that Cruz’s first Emmy nomination, for her portrayal of Donatella Versace, would result in her winning Monday’s award. Alternately, IndieWire stated that favorable reviews of Wever’s performance as Mary Agnes in Godless would garner her her second Emmy. Cruz was also the Los Angeles Times’ pick for supporting actress in a limited series, but wrote that Light or Wever were also deserving of taking the category.

