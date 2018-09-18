Emmys 2018: Darren Criss wins for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie
Darren Criss attends the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Anna Swartz 

Darren Criss won the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie at the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday for his starring role in the FX true crime drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Accepting his award onstage, Criss said, “You guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life so far.”

“Actors are really only as good as the moments they are given,” Criss added, thanking director Ryan Murphy.

Other nominees in this category included Antonio Banderas for Genius: Picasso, Benedict Cumberbatch for Patrick Melrose, Jeff Daniels for The Looming Tower, John Legend for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and Jesse Plemons for the Black Mirror episode “USS Callister,” which also scored an Emmy for outstanding TV movie.

Don’t worry about Legend, who was nominated for his role as Jesus Christ — he didn’t need Monday’s ceremony to complete his EGOT, which refers to stars who have won awards at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys. Legend already achieved EGOT status with a win at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier in September.

Check out Mic’s full list of Emmy winners here.

