Emmys 2018: Thandie Newton wins the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Thandie Newton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emmys 2018: Thandie Newton wins the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

By Anna Swartz | 

Thandie Newton won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at the 70th annual Emmy Awards Monday night for her role in the HBO drama Westworld.

As she took the stage to accept the award from presenters Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley, Newton said, “I don’t even believe in God but I’m gonna thank her tonight.” Newton plays Maeve, a humanlike robot, in HBO’s futuristic theme-park drama.

Newton beat out formidable competitors: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale dominated the category this year. Other nominees included Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski for their roles in Handmaid’s Tale, Millie Bobby Brown for her role in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Lena Headey for HBO’s Game of Thrones and Vanessa Kirby for Netflix’s The Crown.

Dowd won in the same category at the 2017 Emmys for her role as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Check out Mic’s full list of 2018 Emmy winners here.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Emmys 2018: ‘Game of Thrones’ wins outstanding drama

Emmys 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins outstanding comedy

Emmys 2018: ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ wins outstanding limited series

Emmys 2018: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ wins for outstanding variety talk series

2018 Emmys: ‘SNL’ wins the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series

Emmys 2018: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins for outstanding reality competition series

Emmys 2018: Claire Foy wins for outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Matthew Rhys wins for outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Emmys 2018: Stephen Daldry of ‘The Crown’ wins outstanding directing for a drama series

Emmys 2018: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg win for outstanding drama writing for ‘The Americans’