Thandie Newton won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at the 70th annual Emmy Awards Monday night for her role in the HBO drama Westworld.

As she took the stage to accept the award from presenters Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley, Newton said, “I don’t even believe in God but I’m gonna thank her tonight.” Newton plays Maeve, a humanlike robot, in HBO’s futuristic theme-park drama.

Newton beat out formidable competitors: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale dominated the category this year. Other nominees included Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski for their roles in Handmaid’s Tale, Millie Bobby Brown for her role in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Lena Headey for HBO’s Game of Thrones and Vanessa Kirby for Netflix’s The Crown.

Dowd won in the same category at the 2017 Emmys for her role as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale.

