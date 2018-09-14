What Melania wore her 86th week as first lady — including to that 9/11 memorial service

After a brief time away from the cameras, first lady Melania Trump reappeared this week, accompanying her fist-pumping husband to a memorial service observing the 17th anniversary of 9/11 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. And, while that was her only real public appearance, Trump was also pretty active on Twitter this week on the official @FLOTUS account, tweeting about Medal of Honor recipients.

So let’s get right into what the first lady wore at her one moment in the spotlight this week.

An Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre trench dress to a 9/11 memorial service

Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania Evan Vucci/AP

On Sept. 11, Melania Trump and President Donald Trump journeyed from the White House to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the president delivered an address at the site of the Flight 93 National Memorial. Melania Trump wore a midnight blue silk dress from Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre.

Designer Nicolas Caito, who works with Hervé Pierre (a favorite designer and fashion “adviser” to the first lady) shared a sketch of the outfit on Instagram this week, calling it a “trench dress.”

A separate Instagram from Pierre’s account added that the dress would be available at Bergdorf Goodman in a few weeks.

