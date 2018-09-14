What Melania wore her 86th week as first lady — including to that 9/11 memorial service
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive Sept. 11 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

What Melania wore her 86th week as first lady — including to that 9/11 memorial service

By Anna Swartz | 

After a brief time away from the cameras, first lady Melania Trump reappeared this week, accompanying her fist-pumping husband to a memorial service observing the 17th anniversary of 9/11 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. And, while that was her only real public appearance, Trump was also pretty active on Twitter this week on the official @FLOTUS account, tweeting about Medal of Honor recipients.

So let’s get right into what the first lady wore at her one moment in the spotlight this week.

An Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre trench dress to a 9/11 memorial service

Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania
Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania Evan Vucci/AP

On Sept. 11, Melania Trump and President Donald Trump journeyed from the White House to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the president delivered an address at the site of the Flight 93 National Memorial. Melania Trump wore a midnight blue silk dress from Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre.

Designer Nicolas Caito, who works with Hervé Pierre (a favorite designer and fashion “adviser” to the first lady) shared a sketch of the outfit on Instagram this week, calling it a “trench dress.”

A photo posted by (@) on

A separate Instagram from Pierre’s account added that the dress would be available at Bergdorf Goodman in a few weeks.

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Ariana Grande on Mac Miller’s death: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away”

Mic Daily: Paul Manafort agrees to cooperate with Mueller — and other stories of the day

This Week in Food and Travel: Kal Penn wants you to try the vegetarian burger that ‘bleeds’

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from Trump’s America that aren’t about hurricanes

A scammer behind hundreds of fake reviews on TripAdvisor receives 9-month prison sentence

Who’s Sorry This Week? Eminem is sorry he used a slur and other public apologies

What Melania wore her 86th week as first lady — including to that 9/11 memorial service

Maryland is now suing the Trump administration for attempting to “sabotage” the Affordable Care Act

Congress has reserved funds to pay its interns for the first time in decades

Botham Jean was killed in his own home — and now a local news report is criminalizing him