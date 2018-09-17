Nike’s latest “Just Do It” campaign includes a number of high-profile athletes, like Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Grand Slam champion Serena Williams — yet it was Colin Kaepernick’s black-and-white portrait and accompanying caption that sparked the most polarizing reactions on social media, with some critics even burning Nike merchandise in protest. While Nike stock initially dipped in the days following the ad campaign’s release, it’s now recovered — and even surpassed all records for 2018.

Also this week, Mic spoke with four Lehman Brothers alumni about the events of that fateful day 10 years after the financial institution filed for bankruptcy, explored a major victory for interns on Capitol Hill and took a look at why millennials are hoarding money — and distrusting banks — more than ever.

Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the National Anthem at a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite the initial uproar over the ad, Nike stock closed at $83.49 on Friday afternoon — a 4% increase since the ad’s release and its highest price in 2018.

Staffers of Christie’s auction house in London prepare the Lehman Brothers corporate logo for auction in September 2010. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

“There was some bitterness that Lehman Brothers was the sacrificial lamb. Everyone else was bailed out, but not Lehman.”

President Donald J. Trump poses for photographs with an outgoing group of interns at the White House in July. Pool/Getty Images

Previous investigations from Mic revealed that roughly 90% of House members and more than half of Senate members don’t pay their interns, but things are about to change.

The 2008 financial crisis has had a lasting impact on millennials. Shutterstock/Kate Bratskeir

I was still in college during the 2008 crash, but it changed my entire relationship with money — and statistics show other millennials feel the same.