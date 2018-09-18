Evan Rachel Wood brought Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen to the Emmys
Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dan Steinberg/AP

By Anna Swartz | 

Actor Evan Rachel Wood brought a special date to the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night — she was accompanied by Nobel Peace Prize nominee and activist Amanda Nguyen. Nguyen, 26, is the founder of Rise, a national civil rights non-profit that advocates for the rights of sexual assault and rape survivors.

Nguyen — who created the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, legislation intended to cement civil rights for survivors — was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize back in June.

So what’s her connection to Westworld star Wood? Both Wood and Nguyen testified together earlier this year about their experiences as survivors of sexual abuse and rape in a hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

The fact that Wood’s Emmy date is a powerful advocate for survivors of sexual assault sends a powerful message, especially coming the same day that star Sean Penn disparaged the #MeToo movement in an interview Monday morning. It’s clear that Nguyen’s work isn’t close to done.

For more Emmys coverage, check out Mic’s full list of Emmy winners here.

Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
