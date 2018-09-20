Mic Daily: Mueller reportedly discussed Trump’s dealings with Russia — and other news of the day

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day.
Michael Cohen has reportedly discussed Trump’s dealings with Russia in interviews with Mueller
According to ABC News, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer has participated in multiple interviews with Mueller in recent weeks, the conversations in which “focused primarily on all aspects of Trump’s dealings with Russia — including financial and business dealings and the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign and its surrogates to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.”
Amber Rose on Kavanaugh allegations: “No woman wants to be famous for being the girl that got raped”
Model and activist Amber Rose, who has used her SlutWalk platform to raise awareness around rape culture, slut shaming and gender inequality, is the latest high-profile voice to speak out about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh accuser open to testifying next week, but says Monday is “not possible”
Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, said she is open to testifying next week, but that the Monday date Republicans have demanded she agree to is “not possible.”
Selling street food is no longer a crime in California, easing fears of jail time and deportation
Undocumented immigrant Marcelina Rios, a mother of four, was arrested in October 2017 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, for selling corn at a local park. She was released but immediately taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, after which she was detained in an immigration detention center for six months, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin first reported.
“I never thought that a day selling corn could lead to my being torn from my family and nearly deported,” Rios said in a statement.
As of Jan. 1, such a scenario is much less likely to come to pass. That’s the date street vending will be legalized in all California cities.
Monica Lewinsky, Lena Dunham and others sign letter opposing the new Netflix show Afflicted
The outcry over the new Netflix docuseries Afflicted is growing. On Tuesday, a group of advocates, medical professionals and celebrities — including Monica Lewinsky and Lena Dunham — published an open letter on Medium outlining their concerns over the show.
Afflicted purports to tell the stories of people with chronic illnesses, but its participants have since said they feel misrepresented. Disability advocates contend the series encourages prejudice against the chronically ill.