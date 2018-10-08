Stories That Pay Off: How to sneakily find out if your partner is good with money
Is your romantic partner a financial disaster? Here’s how to find out. rawpixel/Pexels

By Josh Ocampo | 

Between online dating questionnaires and apps that profile your relationship prospects in a limited number of characters, few get to the important questions, like: How good are they at dealing with money?

Mic examined several topics related to love and money, including the red flags you should look out for on first dates, what you can learn from a person’s future vacation plans and why, if you see a stack of unopened mail sitting on their counter, you may want to run for the hills.

As part of our Love and Money series, we also explored the world of wedding registries (and how to ask for cold hard cash over delicate china) and looked into why for men changing your last name can involve a lot more than a single trip to the DMV. Study up below.

How to figure out if your new romantic partner is a financial disaster

The average single American drops $1,596 a year on dating.
It’s not about how much money they have, but how they handle what they’ve got.

The guide to picking the best wedding registry for you (and your guests)

A bride and groom kiss on their wedding day.
There’s an unbelievable amount of digital registries to choose from — here’s how to differentiate between them, whether you’re getting or giving the gifts.

What happens to student loan debt when you get married?

A young couple discusses student loans.
Student loans are frustrating as is, but when another person comes into the picture, things can get even more complicated.

Why is it more difficult for men to change their names after marriage?

Changing your name after marriage can still be an incredibly complicated process.
After filling out paperwork and four trips to the DMV, one man finally changed his name after getting married. But why does the process have to be so complicated?

Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
