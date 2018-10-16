Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Chance the Rapper announces his endorsement for mayor of Chicago
Chance The Rapper performs onstage in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 29. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper announces his endorsement for mayor of Chicago

By Anna Swartz | 

Chicago-based emcee Chance the Rapper, aka Chancelor Bennett, announced his endorsement in the Chicago mayoral race on Tuesday in a press conference at Chicago’s City Hall. The 25-year-old Grammy-winning musician and activist endorsed Amara Enyia, a lawyer, policy consultant and community activist who announced her candidacy in August.

In the announcement on Tuesday, standing alongside Enyia, Chance called her “the most qualified candidate” and encouraged voters “to find their individuality in this election and vote where their heart is.”

Later he told the crowd, “I think that you are looking at the future mayor of Chicago.”

Chance sent out a tweet on Monday that just said “City Hall pull up,” along with an image announcing the news of his Tuesday press conference — and the cryptic tweet fueled rumors that he might be entering the race himself.

And some people, apparently, wanted that to be the case: Back in 2017, a group of Chance fans started the website Chano4Mayor.com, urging him to run. Chance also included a line in his 2015 song “Somewhere in Paradise” that acknowledged the possibility: “They say I’m savin’ my city, say I’m stayin’ for good/ They screamin’ Chano for mayor, I’m thinkin’ maybe I should.”

Chance has also been a vocal critic of the current mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel. In a new song he dropped over the summer, Chance called on Emanuel to resign, rapping, “And Rahm you’re done, I’m expecting resignation/ An open investigation on all these paid vacations for murderers.”

It turns out, though, Chance is not running for mayor himself — at least not yet. Chance’s Tuesday endorsement of Eniya puts him at odds with his own father, former Emanuel aide Ken Bennett, who has endorsed a different candidate in the race: Cook County board president Toni Preckwinkle, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

At Japanese restaurant Zauo, diners “fish” for their own dinner

Chance the Rapper announces his endorsement for mayor of Chicago

David Brat mentioned Nancy Pelosi 25 times in his debate against Abigail Spanberger

Melania Trump’s spokesperson: Boycott TI for video with racy depiction of the first lady

With his ‘Beautiful Boy’ press tour, Timothée Chalamet proves himself a celebrity style savant

The meaning behind Lady Gaga’s Marc Jacobs suit during the ‘Elle’ Women in Hollywood event

Be afraid, be very afraid: GOP turns to fear, racism in closing midterm message

Hype Daily: Kanye West gave the president of Uganda a pair of Yeezys and other entertainment news

Today in Trump’s America: Judge dismisses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

Mic Daily: Stacey Abrams speaks up over Brian Kemp’s attempts at voter suppression