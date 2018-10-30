Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Mic Daily: Conversation swirls around Trump’s 14th Amendment claims
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump Andrew Harnik/AP

Mic Daily

Mic Daily: Conversation swirls around Trump’s 14th Amendment claims

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Hello, dear readers, and happy Tuesday! The day sure started off with a bang, didn’t it? Early in the morning, Axios published an excerpt from an interview with President Donald Trump, in which he claimed he plans to use executive powers to end birthright citizenship — which, as we’ll discuss right off the bat, isn’t a thing he can do.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Trump cannot end birthright citizenship, a constitutional right, by executive order — period

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Trump apparently wants to end birthright citizenship, the rule established by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution that anyone born in the United States is automatically granted citizenship. It isn’t, as Mic’s Emily Singer explains, simply something the president can eliminate. Nor is the United States, as Trump claims, “the only country in the world” that has such a policy.

Special counsel asks FBI to investigate scheme to bring abuse allegations against Mueller

Special counsel Robert Mueller
Special counsel Robert Mueller Alex Wong/Getty Images

This one’s a doozy, folks. Several reporters at various outlets have said they were approached by a woman claiming to have been offered money in exchange for making false sexual assault allegations against Robert Mueller — the former FBI director currently leading the Russia probe as special counsel.

As a result, the special counsel’s office has asked the FBI to investigate these claims — but right now, we have more questions than answers.

Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ had a troubled production. Here’s a timeline tracking the drama.

Rami Malek in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Rami Malek in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ IMDb/Twentieth Century Fox

The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will finally be released on Friday — and its road to release has been anything but smooth. From casting, to directors, to disputes over the content of the movie itself, Bohemian Rhapsody has been mired in controversy for years.

Ben and Jerry’s new “Pecan Resist” flavor takes direct aim at Trump administration

Ben and Jerry’s “Pecan Resist” flavor
Ben and Jerry’s “Pecan Resist” flavor Ben and Jerry’s

The iconic Vermont-based ice cream company Ben and Jerry’s has a brand-new flavor — one that directly speaks out against the Trump administration. It’s called “Pecan Resist,” a name that sounds like it’s supposed to be a pun, but that doesn’t really make much sense to me. (A play on the words “we can resist,” maybe? Is that a phrase?)

Why is CBD booming? It taps into our unrelenting obsession with self-care.

A coffee drink with CBD and marijuana art
A coffee drink with CBD and marijuana art Inspired By Maps/Shutterstock

CBD oil — believed by some to be a remedy for anxiety, pain and other ailments — has quickly become the center of a multimillion-dollar industry, and it perfectly encapsulates our current cultural moment. Confused? Allow Mic editor Kate Bratskeir to explain.

Mic Daily is Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Why women's rights activists want a "no" vote for Brett Kavanaugh

Most recent

Florida could restore voting rights to 1.5 million residents — and reshape the state’s politics

Kanye West is stepping away from politics: “I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in”

Mic Daily: Conversation swirls around Trump’s 14th Amendment claims

Beyoncé debuts Toni Braxton-inspired Halloween costume

How Pierre A. M’pelé is working to bring “true journalism” back to fashion

Ben and Jerry’s new “Pecan Resist” flavor takes direct aim at Trump administration

Special counsel asks FBI to investigate scheme to bring abuse allegations against Mueller

Why is CBD booming? It taps into our unrelenting obsession with self-care.

New emojis, iPads and Macs — here’s what Apple introduced during its October event

Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ had a troubled production. Here’s a timeline tracking the drama.