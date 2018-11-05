Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
The cast of ‘Hamilton’ just released a perfect get-out-the-vote song
The current cast of ‘Hamilton’ released a get-out-the-vote song. Bebeto Matthews/AP

The cast of ‘Hamilton’ just released a perfect get-out-the-vote song

By Anna Swartz | 

The New York City cast of the hip-hop historical musical Hamilton recorded a special song to get out the vote for Tuesday’s midterm elections, and it might just be the uplifting call-to-action America needs right now. A video of the song, filmed backstage at Saturday night’s show, was posted to Twitter on Saturday by assistant stage manager Deanna Weiner, according to ABC News.

The song is a revamped, parody version of the Hamilton track “The Election of 1800” — but instead of being about America’s early democracy, it’s about our current one, with lines like, “There’s long lines and weather/ And citizens just plain forgetting/ Last midterm turnout was 37 percent/ Well, that’s upsetting.”

According to Weiner, who posted the video, the parody was written by Kurt Crowley, the show’s current conductor. But it’s not just the current New York cast of Hamilton that wants Americans to get out and vote on Tuesday — some members of the original Broadway cast also recorded a get-out-the-vote video that was posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who originated the role of Alexander Hamilton, and original cast members Daveed Diggs and Christopher Jackson were among the stars who appeared in the other short video about the importance of voting on Tuesday.

It’s no song, but it’s a compelling clip. The original Hamilton cast members urged voters to check out the website BeltTheVote.com, part of a campaign by the greater theater community to encourage voting this election season. Of course stage actors aren’t the only ones trying to get out the vote — movie stars, TV actors, athletes, singers and Oprah Winfrey have all lent their voices to the cause.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Regaining headspace on the Friendly Isle

The 9 most infuriating exit deals of all time from companies like Google, Exxon and Fox News

The representation gap: Women and people of color are underrepresented in every state legislature

Siri’s shortcut app can now tell you your polling place and remind you to vote

Democrats see racist 11th-hour messaging in 2018 midterm cycle

Taiwanese food is finally having a moment in New York City’s crowded restaurant scene

Trial begins to determine whether Trump administration can ask about citizenship on the 2020 census

Stories That Pay Off: Taylor Swift and other celebs ride the blue wave in midterm elections

The cast of ‘Hamilton’ just released a perfect get-out-the-vote song

The best of the 2018 European Music Awards red carpet