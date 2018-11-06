Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
“Me voting in 2016 vs. 2018” meme reminds us who we’ve become since Trump was elected
Voters this election have seen some things. Jess Dweck/Twitter

Midterms 2018

“Me voting in 2016 vs. 2018” meme reminds us who we’ve become since Trump was elected

By Xavier Harding | 

On Nov. 8, 2016, Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States. Since Trump’s entered the White House, we’ve witnessed a lot: the #MeToo movement, migrant family separations, bans on Muslim people from entering the United States, racist comments toward African nations, foolhardy decisions ignoring climate change and an eyebrow-raising bromance with Kanye West.

It’s been a long two years.

Two Novembers later and the midterm elections are upon us, where a potentially record number of voters will show up to make their voices heard. Many of those who voted in 2016, though, are markedly different now — the current political climate has changed them, and the internet has been responding accordingly.

Here are a few of the funniest 2016 vs. 2018 memes.

Wakanda for a couple years

A photo posted by (@) on

Beyoncé saw few lemons to turn to lemonade

The Handmaid’s Tale, 2018 election edition

From Prince Harry to Gritty from Philly

Mic copy chief Ali Killian is a less happy version of Gilly this Election Day

Leonardo DiCaprio has seen some things since 2016

Mic alumnus Cooper Fleishman used to be so happy

X-men’s Jean Grey has entered full-on phoenix mode in prep of Election Day 2018

Guy Fieri in 2018 is now worried for this election

Macaulay Culkin has become Willem DaFoe since the 2016 election

Make sure to vote this Election Day.

Nov. 6, 2018, 3:20 p.m.: This post has been updated.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now

Recommended video

Could voting help you land a date?

Most recent

“Me voting in 2016 vs. 2018” meme reminds us who we’ve become since Trump was elected

An experimental musician finds a dreamy new voice on the island of Hawaii

Severe weather on Election Day is testing voters in several states with key races

Dave Chappelle is calling voters to get them to the polls for Maryland’s Ben Jealous

As the midterm cycle ends, a grassroots battle against Trump’s energy policy heats up

Rebel Wilson says she’s sorry for mass blocking her critics on Twitter

Feds warn against Russian interference as voters go to polls

Hype Daily: Rihanna sent Trump a cease and desist letter and more entertainment news

A running list of broken ballots, long lines and incidents of voter suppression across the country

A running list of the last-ditch efforts to sway voters in the 2018 midterm elections