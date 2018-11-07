Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Nintendo’s latest ‘Super Smash Bros.’ game will remove racist Native American imagery
The latest ‘Super Smahs Bros.’ title will remove a racist animation Nintendo/‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Nintendo’s latest ‘Super Smash Bros.’ game will remove racist Native American imagery

By Xavier Harding | 

Nintendo prides itself on family-friendly characters like Mario and Pikachu. The company’s latest move makes its characters just a bit more inclusive.

A character in the upcoming Super Smash Bros. title, Mr. Game and Watch, will have a racist animation removed from his repertoire of attacks. As first reported by DualShockers, one of Mr. Game and Watch’s attacks in the new game has the character wear a Native American headdress and shoot flames at his opponent. The attack can be seen in one of Nintendo’s recent gameplay videos.

Mr. Game and Watch in action
Mr. Game and Watch in action Nintendo

In a response issued to EuroGamer, Nintendo said it will be tweaking the character’s design in the game.

“Nintendo has been planning to distribute an update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that removes the feather from the silhouette of Mr. Game and Watch,” a spokesperson for Nintendo told the publication on Wednesday. “The original game on which this depiction of the character is based was released more than three decades ago and does not represent our company values today.”

Like many characters in the Smash series, Mr. Game and Watch’s design and attacks are references to his appearances in other Nintendo games. Unlike the other characters, who appear in games for home video game consoles, Mr. Game and Watch made his debut in Nintendo’s handheld game devices from the 1980s. The new version of Mr. Game and Watch’s fire attack originates from a game called exactly that: Fire Attack.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Dec. 7.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now

Recommended video

Could voting help you land a date?

Most recent

Mic Daily: Major takeaways in the wake of the midterm elections

Gun control lost in Florida on Election Night, but student activists vow to fight on

Celebrities went all-in for the midterm elections — but did their candidates win?

The Senate would have flipped to Democrats if only people under 44 had voted

Nintendo’s latest ‘Super Smash Bros.’ game will remove racist Native American imagery

West Virginia and Alabama voters pass anti-abortion measures for a future without ‘Roe v. Wade’

Lucy McBath declares victory in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District election

The most important item on Oprah’s Favorite Things list is a 3-way lasagna pan

Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general at Trump’s request

5 crucial social justice initiatives that passed around the country in 2018 midterm elections