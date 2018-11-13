Mic Daily: Georgia senator arrested at voting rights rally

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Here are the top five stories out of Mic today, including a particularly fascinating one about a vocal Trump supporter who got banned from Disney World.

The lame duck congressional session is here — these are the issues that will dominate

The U.S. Capitol building Zach Gibson/Getty Images

With just a short time left until the newly elected members of Congress show up in Washington, D.C., the clock is ticking for those who lost their re-election bids to vote on last-minute policy proposals. Read more.

This man wouldn’t stop holding up Trump signs at Disney — and now he’s banned for life

Dion Cini holds a Trump 2020 banner on Splash Mountain at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Dion Cini

Fox 35 in Orlando reported Tuesday that a Trump supporter has been banned from Disney World for life. Mic tracked him down. Read more.

“She was arrested for doing her job”: Georgia senator arrested at voting rights rally

Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams John Bazemore/AP

State Sen. Nikema Williams was arrested Tuesday at the Georgia Capitol building for participating in a rally urging officials to count every ballot in the state’s contentious race for governor. Read more.

7-Eleven may be outing its undocumented workers to ICE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents serve an employment audit notice at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles. Chris Carlson/AP

Recent reports suggest 7-Eleven is actively reporting franchise owners — some of whom, suspiciously, have been critical of the company — to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Read more.

Yet again, The Great British Bake Off shows us the world we want to live in

Judges and hosts gather around a contestant on the newest season of ‘The Great British Baking Show.’ Netflix

And now, here’s something a bit sweeter in honor of a new season of The Great British Bake Off, which hit Netflix on Friday. Read more.

