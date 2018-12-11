Jews with guns: “I’m going to go down fighting”

Note: We’re grateful to the team who produced Mic Dispatch. We’re proud of the show and the stories we’ve told. Thank you to our viewers for your support.

In the wake of the Tree of Life synagogue attack in October which took the lives of 11 people, some Jewish people across America are arming themselves.

The mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue sent shockwaves throughout Jewish communities across the country. The attack also occurred within a broader context of a rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States.

Synagogues across the country are grappling with enacting increased security measures in response. In the meantime, some Jewish people have decided to take matters into their own hands.

This episode of Mic Dispatch explores a group of Jewish people who have chosen to buy guns, visit shooting ranges, participate in active shooter trainings, and who believe that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is by buying a gun of their own.

