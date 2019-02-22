This Week in Food and Travel: Why Vieques, Puerto Rico is the next place you need to visit

With a very rare snow sighting in Los Angeles this week, it’s pretty obvious that everyone is ready for winter to be over. While the seasons may not technically change for another month, we’ve got the perfect destination for your next trip that will make you forget all about that small detail as you soak in sun, sand and temperatures that don’t require a parka. With a bioluminescent bay, horses on the beach and boutique hotels that can feel like home for as long as you’re there, Vieques, Puerto Rico should be the next place you add to your travel list — and we’ve got all the info you need to make a trip happen.

However, if you’re not quite ready for winter to end, don’t worry, because there’s still plenty of time to get in your fill of snow. This week, we found four of the best places to ski into the spring (seriously, through May) and some activities for all the people who want to join in on the ski trip fun without actually hitting the slopes. And for those who want to wait out the rest of this frigid season in a cozy cabin, we found 6 amazing log cabin rentals that still have availability.

This tiny island off the coast of the mainland of Puerto Rico may be great for a weekend getaway, but as our writer discovered, it has enough charm to keep you enthralled for much, much longer.

Spring doesn’t scream “ski season,” but at these four destinations, the powder stays fresh well past winter.

Don’t miss out on a ski trip with your friends just because you’re not a skilled snow shredder. Here are a few other activities to try and make sure you don’t have to skip the fun.

What’s cozier than a log cabin during the winter? If you haven’t planned a getaway yet, these rentals still have availability.