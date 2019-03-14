8 waterproof shoes for traveling that don’t sacrifice style

Packing in general can be stressful; but among the items that are difficult to pack, shoes definitely top the list. One pair easily takes up a solid chunk of suitcase space; and if your itinerary calls for a mix of dress codes and a variety of weather conditions, you could lose almost all of your clothing real estate just trying to bring separate pairs for casual, dressy and rainy outings. Or, you could keep the clothes you want and minimize the shoe collection by finding versatile and weatherproof pairs that you can wear day and night. Here are eight options that can take you far.

Keds Scout Trek Splash Canvas

Rain doesn’t necessarily mean cold; and on those warm rainy days, boots are just too much. These lace-ups look almost exactly like Keds’ classic Champion sneaker — perfect worn with everything from jeans to a dress — but have the added bonus of being water and stain repellent.

Sorel Men’s Madson Chukka Waterproof Boot

A good pair of chukka boots can take you far — certainly throughout a trip checking out sights, trying new restaurants and booking it through airports. And while Sorel may be best known for their heavy-duty winter boots, they also nail the rain-boots-that-don’t-look-like-rain-boots look with these versatile chukkas.

Blondo Ethos

Blondo’s entire business is waterproof shoes (for men and women) — but the beauty of this brand is that most of their styles don’t look waterproof. These over-the-knee suede boots are no exception. Raining or not, you can wear these puppies day and night, with casual or dressy clothes, and look perfectly stylish. Even better: The soft suede shaft makes these easy to flatten and pack. If over-the-knee isn’t your thing, Blondo sells a huge range of other options, including heeled leather booties and simple ballet flats.

Geox Hampstead Cap Toe Oxford

When you’re wearing your nicest dress pants, it might look a little funny if there’s a pair of clunky rubber boots on your feet. These sleek men’s oxfords from Geox won’t bring your outfit down, but they will keep your feet dry when you find yourself walking through the rain.

Source: Maxwell Konrad Grover/Shutterstock

Linea Paolo Flo Waterproof Zip-Up Leather Platform Wedge Bootie Sneaker

These wedges from Linea Paolo bridge the gap between booties and high-top sneakers; and their simple design means you can easily wear them in all sorts of scenarios. They may not be quite upscale enough for the dressiest of restaurants, but you can certainly don them — perhaps the black option with a pair of black jeans — in most places.

Vessi Footwear Men’s Cityscape

These casual-cool lightweight shoes (which also come in a women’s version) look like they’d soak right through if you got caught in a sudden rainstorm — but the opposite is true. In fact, according to Vessi, they’re 100% waterproof; so you can rest easy packing these as your everyday exploration shoes.

Sea Star Beachwear Beachcomber Espadrille

Beach vacations don’t have to mean wearing sandals and only sandals. A simple pair of espadrilles can up your tropical style game — and even better if they can stand to get splashed by a few waves. These ones from Sea Star Beachwear are made with a neoprene upper and a rubber sole, so you can wear them on beaches, boats and beyond.

Cole Haan Men’s Bernard Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are chameleons: They can be dressed up or down and look completely appropriate in almost any setting. Find a pair that’s waterproof, like these ones from Cole Haan, and it doesn’t get much better.