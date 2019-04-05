This Week in Food and Travel: How to find affordable flights for all your spring travel

Spring may have finally arrived, but as usual, April showers have us wishing we were anywhere but slightly shivering under an umbrella. Spring also brings two things that don’t always mix: vacations and tax season (unless you’re the lucky recipient of a sizable refund). That’s why this week, we explored how to find affordable flights no matter where you’re headed — along with how to find cheap trips to Europe specifically.

We also asked just how long a layover should be to ensure you make your connecting flight and got some very valuable advice on avoiding the dreaded cross-terminal sprint. Finally, we found the best ways to learn a new language before a trip abroad. Turns out, you probably need to start farther in advance than you think, but you can count binging Netflix toward your education.

Source: Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock

When you just can’t wait to get away but don’t want to break the bank.

Source: Anna Om/Shutterstock

Some of the lowest flight prices in years are yours for the taking, especially if you follow some very simple guidelines.

Source: Pavel Ilyukhin/Shutterstock

No one wants a too-tight layover to cause additional travel stress.

Source: oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

Give the old school flashcards a rest for a bit and use one of these methods to learn a new language instead.