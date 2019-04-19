Subscribe to Mic Daily
This Week in Food and Travel: Carl's Jr. is selling a CBD-infused cheeseburger to celebrate 4/20

This Week in Food and Travel

This Week in Food and Travel: Carl’s Jr. is selling a CBD-infused cheeseburger to celebrate 4/20

By Melissa Kravitz and Mic Editors | 

April 20 is this Saturday, meaning stoners and marijuana enthusiasts will celebrate the day (unofficially) dedicated to cannabis. Jumping into the festivities for the first time is West Coast-based fast food chain Carl’s Jr., which will be the first major fast food restaurant to add CBD to its menu. For the “holiday,” one Denver-area Carl’s Jr. will sell The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight, a double cheeseburger doused in CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce.

Also celebrating the holiday: national parks. That’s right, your taxpayer-funded natural reserves, from The Grand Canyon to Yosemite, will be free to enter on April 20. If you’re planning to travel to one of the parks (or anywhere else), be sure to pack one of our favorite pairs of headphones for long flights — we rounded them up just in time for spring trips. Or if you’d rather head out of the country, check out our guide on exchanging currency for the best rate, so you have more cash to spend on your trip abroad.

Carl’s Jr. is debuting a CBD-infused cheeseburger on 4/20

Source: Carl’s Jr.

For one day only, $4.20 can get you (as long as you’re 18 or over) two 100% Angus beef patties, pepper jack cheese, Carl’s Jr.’s “Crisscut” waffle fries, pickled jalapenos and a special Santa Fe Sauce infused with 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD per serving.

Your 4/20 plans are about to be even greener, because national parks are free that day

Source: ronnybas frimages/Shutterstock

Just in time to psych you up for Earth Day (April 22), entrance fees to nationally recognized historic sites, monuments, battlefields, seashores, preserves and military parks across the country will be waived on Saturday, April 20.

The best, most comfortable headphones for long flights

Source: silverkblackstock/Shutterstock

Get ready to tune out the engine noise, crying babies and flight attendants trying to make you sign up for an airline credit card — these highly rated headphones let you reclaim your own space, either in silence or with your preferred travel soundtrack.

Stop exchanging your currency at the airport

Source: Bankoo/Shutterstock

Currency exchanges at hotels or airports may be convenient, but they come at a cost. If you want to as much out of your money as possible when you go abroad, you’ll need to do some research before exchanging your dollars.

