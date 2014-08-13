Fox News Doctor Showcases Stunning Ignorance With Comments About Michelle Obama's Weight

Pro-tip: It's probably a bad idea to tell the First Lady of the United States she needs to lose weight.

But that's exactly what Fox News' "Medical A-Team" member Dr. Keith Ablow did on the talk show Outnumbered Tuesday, when he said that Obama "needs to drop a few" pounds before she can give sound nutrition advice.

The segment begins with the hosts complaining about how "annoying" Obama is for peddling her healthy eating campaigns to schools (because God forbid we teach children about the value and variety of healthy foods).





Ablow then jumps in: "How well could she be eating? She needs to drop a few. I'm telling you, let's be honest. Listen! We're taking nutrition advice from who?"

The other hosts, all of whom are women, look predictably shocked. But Ablow, who is not a nutritionist, keeps digging himself deeper: "There's no french fries happening? That's all kale and carrots? I don't buy it."

Image Credit: YouTube

This is infuriating on so many levels. Most obviously, the idea that Michelle Obama needs to lose weight is legitimately bonkers.

More importantly, whether or not you agree with the First Lady's health initiative, attacking a woman's appearance as a means of discrediting her work is wildly offensive, and pretty damn sexist to boot.

It's also important to remember that being fat is not a bad thing in the first place. People carry weight differently, and you cannot deduce someone's level of health or fitness solely by looking at them. You just can't.

Image Credit: Getty

So, sorry, Dr. Ablow, you don't get to decide what size women should be before you deign to listen to them. Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean said it best:

Dear @keithablow please keep your comments about women "dropping a few" to yourself. Sincerely, all women. #outnumbered August 12, 2014

