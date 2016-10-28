'Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' Special Edition gameplay trailer reveals a gorgeous new vision

Eager for a reason to step back into the realm of Skyrim? Looking to convince a friend to try an Elder Scrolls game for the first time? Feast your eyes on the gameplay trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, out now for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim won critical acclaim for art and graphics while running on previous-generation hardware like the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Unchained from the limitations necessitated by supporting previous-generation consoles, Skyrim Special Edition looks markedly better when targeted at superior hardware.
If you lost yourself in the original Skyrim, you will be dazzled by the Special Edition
Let loose from the need to support seventh-gen consoles, the developers at Bethesda Softworks can bring games to new life by taking advantage of modern hardware power.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is out now for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.