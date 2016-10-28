'Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' Special Edition gameplay trailer reveals a gorgeous new vision

Eager for a reason to step back into the realm of Skyrim? Looking to convince a friend to try an Elder Scrolls game for the first time? Feast your eyes on the gameplay trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, out now for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim won critical acclaim for art and graphics while running on previous-generation hardware like the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Unchained from the limitations necessitated by supporting previous-generation consoles, Skyrim Special Edition looks markedly better when targeted at superior hardware.

If you lost yourself in the original Skyrim , you will be dazzled by the Special Edition

Let loose from the need to support seventh-gen consoles, the developers at Bethesda Softworks can bring games to new life by taking advantage of modern hardware power.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is out now for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.