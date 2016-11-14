Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks keep rolling in ahead of the game's official launch on Friday. Now, we're getting a look at the full list of new special abilities in Pokémon Sun and Moon, along with the game's official soundtrack.

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks: New abilities revealed

The full list of new abilities coming to Pokémon Sun and Moon recently leaked online. A few of the abilities were already common knowledge, including the ones reserved for legendary Pokémon Lunana and Solgaleo, but there's still plenty of fresh information to unpack.

For example, a new Pokémon called Wimpod has a special ability called Wimp Out that lets it switch out of battle automatically if its health drops below half. Golisopod also has a similar ability called Emergency Exit.

Pokémon 'Pokemon Sun and Moon' leaks: Wimpod's special ability

Other Pokémon in Sun and Moon get more aggressive abilities. For example, the Yungoos family has a special ability called Stakeout that deals double damage to any enemies that switch in mid-battle. Battery-shaped bug/electric-type Charjabug gets Battery, which beefs up your other Pokémon's special moves.

Pokémon 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Charjabug's special ability

Even the mysterious new Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Sun and Moon get a special ability. Beast Boost beefs up an Ultra Beasts most powerful stat each time it defeats an enemy Pokémon in battle. That suggests you'll be able to catch and train the Ultra Beasts, or at least battle against them at some point in the game.

Check out the full Reddit thread here for a detailed rundown of all the new Pokémon Sun and Moon abilities.

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks: Soundtrack revealed

One of the best parts of a new Pokémon game is the original soundtrack that comes with it, and Pokémon Sun and Moon doesn't disappoint on that front. A ton of music included in the game was leaked over the weekend by YouTube channel Crunchii.

If you're looking for some uplifing music to get you through another Monday, look no further. The Pokémon Sun and Moon credits will have you smiling in no time.

The full Pokémon Sun and Moon soundtrack includes a whopping 57 tracks. That should be more than enough to keep you busy until the game is released on Friday. The leaked music also offers a few more clues regarding the new plot.

For example, here's the music you'll hear when you encounter Team Skull Boss Guzma, who sounds like a major antagonist in Pokémon Sun and Moon:

And here's the energetic track that plays when you battle the Ultra Beasts:

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks: Stay tuned for more

Pokémon Sun and Moon launches this Friday, but we'll be covering all the biggest leaks throughout the week. Check back regularly so you can be as prepared as possible once the game arrives.