'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Leaks and Spoilers: Juicy new details revealed on Reddit

Pokémon Sun and Moon is set to launch in just a few days, but some lucky jerks already have their hands on the game. With leaks and spoilers flooding the web, one player took to Reddit to answer some pressing questions from the fan community.

Here are the best Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks from ForGlory99, a Reddit user who's already played about 30 hours of the game.

One of the biggest changes coming to Pokémon Sun and Moon is the decision to ditch gyms in favor of a new trial system. Gyms have been around since the original Pokémon game, but according to ForGlory99, it's a worthwhile upgrade.

"I love the trials compared to traditional gyms," the Reddit user wrote. "They are fun and different, instead of just throwing three to four pre-leader trainers and the leader."

Trials are spread across the various islands that make up the Alola region in Pokémon Sun and Moon. They can range from tests of knowledge to challenges where you have to track down an item. At the end of each trial you'll have to fight a supersized Totem Pokémon.

Every island also includes a special grand trial. This part is pretty traditional to a regular gym battle, forcing you to fight against the "kahuna" leader of each island before moving forward.

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks: Favorite Pokémon?

This one's less of a spoiler, but it does offer a taste of what to expected from the new game. When asked to pick a favorite creature introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, ForGlory99 offered an unexpected answer.

"Favorite new Pokémon is Salazzle," ForGlory99 wrote, "the FEMALE-ONLY evo of Salandit that takes quite a bit of effort to get, but is so worth it cause it looks cool and is a speedy special attacker."

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks: Where to find Goomy?

Goomy and it's final evolution, dragon-type Pokémon Goodra, aren't new to Sun and Moon. But catching one in the latest game is still pretty tricky. ForGlory99 checked the in-game Pokédex and offered some advice to help track them down.

You'll find Goomy in the Lush Jungle on Akala Island. That's the second of four major islands you visit in Pokémon Sun and Moon, so you won't have to wait too long before catching one.

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks: What's the deal with Gladion

Another pressing question focused on Gladion, a Team Skull enforcer who could end up being a major enemy in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

According to ForGlory99, Gladion surfaces a couple of times to battle, but he's not a huge figure in the game — at least in the first 30 hours or so. You're more likely to run into Hau, who plays the traditional role of "friendly rival" throughout the game.

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks: Player customization explained

Pokémon Sun and Moon offers some interesting new character customization options, but according to ForGlory99, there's still plenty of room to improve the experience.

How do i put it.....There's a lot of different shirts, but only a few different "subtypes" like tees, polos, etc, with different prints. Also the clothing is split up into many different clothing stores so it's hard to get a sense of what you want to buy to put together an outfit from more then one store. Some have glasses, some dont. Some have pants, some don't. so on and so forth. annoying.

ForGlory99 also notes that the female character has more customization options than the male. That's something to consider if you plan on taking advantage of this feature.