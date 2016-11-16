How to get Magearna in 'Pokémon Sun and Moon': QR code event coming later this year?

Pokémon Sun and Moon is almost here, and most of the game's secrets have already leaked. However, there are a few mysteries left, and one of the biggest centers on a mythical new Pokémon called Magearna.

What is Magearna, and how do you get it in Pokémon Sun and Moon? Read on for our full breakdown on this mysterious new creature.

What is Magearna in Pokémon Sun and Moon ?

Magearna is a mythical artificial Pokémon first announced back in February 2016. It looks like a bizarre gadget made of gears and other components, but according to the Pokémon website, its true form is hiding inside.

"Magearna's real body is the spherical construction in its chest called the Soul-Heart, created by a scientist who gathered the life energy from Pokémon," the company explains.

Pokémon Magearna

Magearna is also a steel- and fairy-type Pokémon. Its fighting moves include a unique attack called Fleur Cannon, along with Flash Cannon, Lucky Chant and Helping Hand. Magearna's special ability, Soul-Heart, raises its special attack by 1 each time another Pokémon faints.

This mythical creature also comes holding a Bottle Cap, which you can use to boost your Pokémon's strength through Hyper Training. Additionally, you'll get a Wishing Ribbon, which is said to make wishes come true, and a Cherish Ball, a special type of PokéBall.

How to get Magearna in Pokémon Sun and Moon

According to the Pokémon Company, you'll be able to get Magearna by using the QR code scanning feature in Pokémon Sun and Moon — more on that later. Once you find the QR code and scan it into the game, just visit the antique shop at the shopping mall in Hau'oli City to pick up your Magearna.

That may sound simple, but we still don't know how to find the Magearna QR code. However, the Pokémon Company has dropped a few hints over the past year.

Magearna event: When will it happen?

Rumor has it the Pokémon Company is planning a real-world event where you'll be able to find the Magearna QR code.

According to Pokémon online fan community Serebii, the QR code for Magearna was available in Japan for anyone who went to see the animated Pokémon film Volcanion & the Ingenious Magearna. The movie was released in the country on July 16, and it's expected to debut in North America and Europe under the title Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel at some point later this year.

Pokémon Magearna event? You may have to watch this Pokémon movie.

It's possible that attending a movie screening is the way to get Magearna in the game, but there's still no official word on whether that's what will happen.

Magearna: How do QR codes work in Pokémon Sun and Moon ?

QR codes are a new feature for Pokémon Sun and Moon to help you find various Pokémon. For example, a code for Pikachu would tell you where to find the electric mouse. Just scan the code with your 3DS and the Pokémon in question will show up in your Pokédex.

Pokémon Magearna event: QR codes could be key.

The Pokémon Company may end up holding multiple QR code events for Pokémon Sun and Moon to take advantage of this new feature. For now, we're just waiting to see when the Magearna event will happen. Stay tuned.