'Pokémon Sun and Moon' secrets: 5 big mysteries that have already been solved

Pokémon Sun and Moon may just be the best Pokémon game of all time, and a big part of that is its captivating story. The main adventure is full of memorable characters and moments, but plenty of major Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets won't be revealed until you finish the game.

Thankfully, the Pokémon community has already cracked some of the game's biggest mysteries. Here's five of the biggest Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets we may already have answers to.

Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets: What's the deal with Necrozma?

Necrozma is one of the biggest Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets out there. This mysterious new monster is even featured prominently on the official Pokémon website, but it hasn't shown up in the actual game yet.

Pokémon 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' secrets

Lucky for us, plenty of information on Necrozma has already been dug up. A leaked Pokédex listing reveals that it may be a third legendary Pokémon, despite some guesses that it could be another Ultra Beast instead. Necrozma is apparently a psychic-type that comes from deep underground and is capable of refracting light.

"Light is apparently the source of its energy," the Pokédex reads. "It has an extraordinarily vicious disposition and is constantly firing off laser beams."

You can catch Necrozma in Pokémon Sun and Moon, but not until after you've completed all the Ultra Beast task force missions at the end of the game.

Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets: Why Lillie traveled to Kanto

Lillie plays a key role in Pokémon Sun and Moon, but there's plenty we don't know about her. One big question is why she traveled to the Kanto region, where the original Pokémon games take place. Unsurprisingly, the fan community has already figured this one out too, and it may have something to do with the Ultra Beasts.

Pokémon 'Pokémon Sun and Moon"

Lillie apparently visits Kanto to find a cure for her mother, Lusamine, who was poisoned after fusing with Ultra Beast Nihilego. Someone in Kanto experienced the same thing and found a cure.

Specifically, it was Bill the PC Guy, who invented the Pokémon storage system from the original games. Bill apparently used a "teleporter and a cell separation system" to cure himself. At least that's what Wicke, a friendly executive from the Aether Foundation, tells you during the game.

Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets : What are those Type Null Pokémon?

Speaking of the Aether Foundation, it turns out those scientists are also behind the mysterious Type Null creatures that show up in Pokémon Sun and Moon. These creatures wear a mask that hides their face. They also feature a mishmash of Pokémon parts, giving them a Frankenstein-inspired design.

Pokémon 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' secrets

Apparently, the Aether Foundation originally created Full Type Pokémon to battle against the Ultra Beasts. However, the original creatures quickly went crazy and were outfitted with "control masks" to keep them under control. Then they were cryogenically frozen and referred to as Null Type instead.

Lusamine frees the Null Type creatures, and you eventually receive one later in the game.

Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets: Where does Anabel come from?

Anabel plays a large role Pokémon Sun and Moon, but her exact origins are pretty mysterious. She entered the Alola region through the same Ultra Wormhole that the Ultra Beasts use, but she originally comes from an older Pokémon game.

wario dpader/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' secrets

In Pokémon Sun and Moon, Anabel is referred to as "Faller" and works with the police to track down Ultra Beasts. She's covered in Ultra Wormhole energy, which attracts the inter-dimensional monsters, making her particularly useful.

Looking even further back, Anabel first appeared in the third-generation Pokémon games as part of the Battle Frontier feature. However, we still don't know how she traveled from that world to Alola.

Pokémon Sun and Moon secrets: Mohn the Poké Pelago Guy isn't what he seems

Early on in Pokémon Sun and Moon you'll encounter Mohn. He developed Poké Pelago, a separate world where your extra Pokémon can relax while you're not using them. There's a lot to do in Poké Pelago, but Mohn's own backstory may be even more interesting.

Pokémon Pokémon Sun and Moon

During the game, we learn that Lillie's father was the first scientist to discover the Ultra Wormholes. He later disappeared while trying to access one of them. "Professor Mohn" is also mentioned several times as a key researcher in the Ultra Wormhole phenomenon.

So is Mohn the Poké Pelago Guy the same Mohn who discovered Ultra Wormholes? And if so, why does his family still think he's missing? Unfortunately, we don't have the answer to those questions. At least not yet.

Pokémon Sun and Moon : Everything you need to know

If you're serious about Pokémon Sun and Moon, you'll want to read up so you can be the best. Check out our guides for picking the right starter, Pokémon Sun and Moon cheats, using a damage calculator, how to catch the new legendary Pokémon, how to get Munchlax, using QR codes and picking between Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon.