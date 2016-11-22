'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Ice Stone & Thunder Stone Guide: All the evolution stone locations

Now that Pokémon Sun and Moon has been out for several days, players are finally figuring out where all the various evolution stones are hidden throughout the Alola Region. Whether you need the Dawn Stone, Dusk Stone, Fire Stone, Ice Stone, Leaf Stone, Moon Stone, Shiny Stone, Sun Stone, Thunder Stone or Water Stone, Mic's got you covered.

Pokémon Sun and Moon : Evolution stone location guide

YouTuber The4thGenGamer posted several detailed videos showing the locations of every single evolution stone in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Within the description for each stone below, you'll find a link to one of 4thGenGamer's videos, showing you exactly where the stone is if you need to see it in action.

Dawn Stone: This is not available until after completing the game, according to The4thGenGamer. First, you have to travel to the Hau'oli City beachfront and talk to Guzma. Once you defeat him in battle, he'll give you a Dawn Stone. According to the video, if you've beaten the game and Guzma still isn't on the beach at Hau'oli City, you'll have to travel to his house on Route 2 and talk to him first.

Dusk Stone: You can purchase one at the Malie Community Center or find one in Poni Wilds on Poni Island, just north of Seafolk Village. Along the western edge of the map, hop into the water and swim along the rock barrier. You'll find a Dusk Stone beneath the surface.

Fire Stone: This one is located in Diglett Tunnel down the left branch of paths once you enter. You'll need to be riding Tauros and have it smash through the first small rock barrier you encounter in order to access the stone.

Ice Stone: Head to the rain-soaked streets of Po Town and enter the Shady House. Head to the far left of the map so you pop back outside into the enclosed yard area. You'll find an Ice Stone underneath the gazebo-like structure.

Leaf Stone: You can buy one in Olivia's Shop on KoniKoni Island. 4thGenGamer has yet to post a video detailing a location where you can find a Leaf Stone, but we'll update this post as soon as we can verify where one is.

Moon Stone: On Route 13, head southwest towards the little oasis-like area. On the eastern edge of that body of water, you'll find a Moon Stone.

Shiny Stone: In the later stages of the game on Poni Island, head to the Ancient Poni Path. Along the western edge of the map, you'll find a little outcropping. Head past the tree and you'll find a Shiny Stone against the wall.

The4thGenGamer/YouTube/Nintendo Shiny Stone location in 'Pokémon Sun and Moon'

Sun Stone: At the end of Route 12 at Blush Mountain on Ula'ula Island, head to the southwest section of the map, where you'll find a red pickup truck and a patch of grass. Within that patch of grass, you should see a small opening with a Sun Stone.

Thunder Stone: Head to the northernmost section of Akala Island and walk around the back of the trailer, through the pile of orange construction cones. On the far left side of the map, you'll find a Thunder Stone.

Water Stone: You can find a Water Stone on Route 8 in the body of water near the westernmost edge of the map. Once you hop in the water, swim west and you should find a PokéBall under the surface hiding a Water Stone. You can also buy one from Olivia's Shop in KoniKoni City.

