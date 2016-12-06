Has the Pokémon Go "Gen 2" release date leaked? In two days, Pokémon Go fans may see a massive release of brand-new Pokémon from the second generation of games. Or they may just get a branded coffee drink.

A document posted Monday evening to the Pokémon Go subreddit and purportedly leaked from Starbucks appears to brief employees about a new Pokémon Go promotion that begins on Thursday. Pokémon Go fans who want to see Gen 2 Pokémon added to the game are hoping that the Starbucks promotion portends good news.

Cowpro/Reddit Starbucks on Dec. 8 will begin a promotion for a new 'Pokémon Go' drink, if this document supposedly leaked from Starbucks is legit.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 release date leak: Is the Starbucks document legit?

Mic's own Tim Mulkerin, a former Starbucks employee, believes that the document looks legitimate, based on the second page that explains how to prepare a "Pokémon Go Frappuccino Blended Creme" drink. The directions adhere to internal company language, and the chart follows the Starbucks standard formula for recipes, according to the ex-barista.

"Starbucks has nothing to share at this time," a representative for Starbucks told Mic. The web has decided to run with this rumor even without confirmation, largely because players are so desperate for new Gen 2 Pokémon.

Cowpro/Reddit This 'Pokémon Go' Frappuccino may be all Pokémon fans actually get out of Starbucks on Dec. 8.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 release date leak: New Pokémon coming with a December update?

Pokémon Go fans have latched onto the beginning of the supposedly leaked document as hope that Gen 2 Pokémon are on the way.

"The world of Pokémon Go is about to expand with new Pokémon and a new Starbucks beverage," reads the document, which only concerns itself with said beverage for its remainder. "Starbucks is collaborating with Pokémon in their new update on Thursday, Dec. 8."

Because Starbucks declined in its purported training document to give further details about what "new Pokémon" means, fans are more than happy to fill in the blanks. The general consensus is that the Dec. 8 update to Pokémon Go could be the long-rumored introduction of Gen 2.

bronconose/Reddit 'Pokémon Go' fans are so excited about the release of Gen 2 Pokémon that they'll take any hope they can find.

If Niantic would give official word as to the progress of adding Gen 2 Pokémon to Pokémon Go, fans wouldn't have to read so far into leaks like these. Pokémon Go fans are getting salty about the lack of any official update.

Pudinx/Reddit Some 'Pokémon Go' fans don't have hope that Niantic will ever make it clear precisely when Gen 2 Pokémon will be added to the game.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 release date leak: How the Starbucks promotion will change the game

There is one concrete change to Pokémon Go that will support the Starbucks promotion. According to the leaked document, many Starbucks locations owned by the company (versus franchise locations) will appear as either a PokéStop or a gym in Pokémon Go.

If the Starbucks-branded PokéStops spit out supplies like regular PokéStops, you might get some extra Pokéballs during the Starbucks promotion. But unless these gyms will be permanent additions to Pokémon Go, it's doubtful that the Starbucks promotion will have long-term effects on the game.

