Though an early leaked spilled the beans on Reddit a few days ahead of schedule, Starbucks and Niantic — the company that developed Pokémon Go — have now officially partnered to transform 7,800 Starbucks locations in the U.S. into PokéStops and gyms. To promote this, Starbucks is offering a new Pokémon Go-themed Frappuccino. Here's the recipe, along with photos of the new drink and everything else you need to know.

Pokémon Go Frappuccino recipe

According to the Starbucks website, the Pokémon Go Frappuccino is a vanilla bean Frappuccino with raspberry syrup and freeze-dried blackberries mixed in. As far as we can tell this is a caffeine-free drink. It's still loaded with sugar, though, so if that's a concern you should probably steer clear.

Don't be surprised if a barista at your local Starbucks doesn't know what you're talking about when you try to order one of these babies, as I experienced earlier this morning. It can take time for employees to get trained on the new recipes, but as long as you show them the recipe description above, you should be good to go.

Pokémon Go Frappuccino pictures

Check out some photos of the new Pokémon Go-themed Starbucks drink.

It looks pretty tasty! If the super sweet, delectable taste of a Frappuccino is to your liking, that is.

