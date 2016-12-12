In chapter two of the main storyline in Final Fantasy 15, Noctis treks to a royal tomb with Cor Leonis to retrieve the first of 13 powerful weapons called royal arms. You'll find some more of these in subsequent missions, but a good chunk of them are hidden within the game's vast, open world.

If you have yet to find them all and want to make sure you didn't overlook something, we've assembled a list of every royal arm location and whether it's unlocked as a part of the main story or hidden within the open world.

Final Fantasy 15 royal arms locations: Full list

Every location is documented in the YouTube video by PowerPyx embedded below, but we've also reproduced the information in the text that follows.

Final Fantasy 15 royal arms locations: Weapons unlocked in the main storyline

Sword of the Wise: Unlocked as a part of the "Legacy" quest in chapter two

Axe of the Conqueror: Unlocked as a part of "The Power of Kings" quest in chapter two

Swords of the Wanderer: Unlocked as a part of "The Sword in the Waterfall" quest in chapter three

Blade of the Mystic: Unlocked as a part of "The Archaean" quest in chapter four

Katana of the Warrior: Unlocked as a part of "The Hand of the King" quest in chapter 10

Trident of the Oracle: Unlocked as a part of "Breath of the Glacian" quest in chapter 12

Sword of the Father: Unlocked as a part of the "A King's Struggle" quest in chapter 13

Final Fantasy 15 royal arms locations: Weapons hidden in dungeons and the open world

Here's a full list of every royal arm hidden within dungeons and the open world, organized from easiest to hardest. The royal arms located within dungeons can't be found until after their final bosses have been defeated. Most of the time, their location is pretty obvious, but in all cases where the royal tombs are hidden out of sight, we've noted their exact whereabouts.

Shield of the Just: The Shield of the Just is one of the most useful royal arms in the game and it's also one of the easiest to acquire. It's in a tomb out in the open world, directly northwest of the Secullam Pass parking spot.

Munkey/YouTube Map showing the location of the Tomb of the Just in 'Final Fantasy 15'

Mace of the Fierce: The Mace of the Fierce is hidden at the end of the Rock of Ravatogh dungeon, which you should be about level 30 in order to beat.

Random Chievo's/YouTube Map showing the location of the Rock of Ravatogh dungeon in 'Final Fantasy 15'

Once you reach the top of the mountain, drop down into the massive bowl-shaped canyon area immediately following the campsite. Rather than head directly through the massive cave at the far end of the canyon, head through the small crack to the right of that main cave. Through that crack is the dungeon's final boss and a royal tomb.

Star of the Rogue: This weapon is located at the end of the Myrlwood Forest dungeon, which you should be about level 35 before tackling.

PowerPyx/YouTube Map showing the location of the Myrlwood Forest dungeon in 'Final Fantasy 15'

Scepter of the Pious: To acquire the Scepter of the Pious, you'll have to complete the Malmalam Thicket dungeon in the southwest corner of the open world. You should be about level 35 to complete it comfortably.

PowerPyx/YouTube Map showing the location of the Malmalam Thicket dungeon in 'Final Fantasy 15.'

The Scepter is located in a tomb you can access after defeating the dungeon's final boss.

Bow of the Clever: This is hidden within the Balouve Mines dungeon. Even though most of the enemies within this dungeon are around level seven, you'll need to be around level 50 to defeat the boss at the end. Once you do so, head up the metal staircases and keep your eyes peeled for a small crack in the walls that Noctis can climb through.

Die NooB/Square Enix Map showing the location of the Balouve Mines dungeon.

Die NooB/YouTube There's a small crack in the walls that Noctis has to squeeze through to access a royal tomb.

Once you shimmy through, you'll eventually get to a royal tomb.



Sword of the Tall: This is located within Costlemark Tower, a high level and extremely difficult dungeon recommended for players level 55 and up. If you're having trouble entering the dungeon, keep in mind it's only open during nighttime hours.

VideoGameSherpa/YouTube Map showing the location of Costlemark Tower, the dungeon in which the Sword of the Tall is located.

Unlike most of the other royal arms, you'll acquire the Sword of the Tall immediately after defeating the Jabberwock, the massive beast at the end of Costlemark.

More Final Fantasy 15 news, updates, tips and tricks from Mic :

If you're ready to get your bromance on, you'll want to read up on all of Mic's Final Fantasy coverage, including a roundup of the most mouthwatering food from Final Fantasy 15, a big list of tips and tricks, the juicy details on Noctis/Prompto fan art, a guide to fishing in Final Fantasy 15, a guide to changing your chocobo's color, a guide to finding a sturdy helixhorn, a guide to summoning, a review roundup from all the big gaming outlets, rumors about a PC release and Conan O'Brien's reaction to the game on his show.