Pokémon Sun and Moon is a pretty fantastic entry in the long-running series, with a deep monster-collecting adventure that can easily last you dozens of hours. However, some people just don't have the time to do everything as the developers intended. That's where cheats come in!

Here are a couple of tricks you can use to max out your money and your Pokémon's "happiness" stat in Pokémon Sun and Moon, all without hacking the game at all.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Cheats: How to get infinite money, as long as you're patient

This probably isn't ideal if you value your time at all, but there is a way to get infinite money in Pokémon Sun and Moon, according to Cheat Code Central. Once you gain access to the Battle Royal Dome at Akala Island in the game's story, hustle over to the supermarket next door to get started.

Every time you enter the supermarket, you're given a discount coupon. Head over to the female cashier closest to the entrance and buy 10 Pokéballs for 2,000 Pokédollars, which will be discounted to 1,000 Pokédollars with the coupon. You'll also be rewarded with a free Premier Ball.

Once you do this, sell back the 10 Pokéballs you just bought for 1,000 bucks to break even. Then, sell the free Premier ball for a 10-Pokédollar profit. It's not much, but you can leave and re-enter the store to do this as many times as you wish. If you're patient enough, you can max out your wallet with this trick.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Cheats: How to check and max out Pokémon happiness

There's a somewhat hidden "happiness" stat in Pokémon Sun and Moon that is actually the key to evolving certain Pokémon, like Pichu and Munchlax. Here is an easy way to juice it up and evolve those Pokémon quickly, according to GamesRadar.

First, head to Konikoni city and find a woman standing next to the masseuse in a blue and gray shirt. She can tell you how happy your Pokémon are, which is key.

Then, choose the Pokémon you're looking to evolve and find two "technical machine" moves that it can learn. Teach it one, then replace that one with the other to boost its happiness level. Keep doing this over and over while checking with the woman until she says, "Nothing makes it happier than being with you!"

At that point, the Pokémon is as happy as it can be. Leveling it up should cause your Pokémon to evolve if it requires happiness to do so. This is an easy way to get a Pikachu or Snorlax!

More Pokémon Sun and Moon tips, tricks, guides and cheats

