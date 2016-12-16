Remember when Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews commented on a Reddit thread saying that he'd love to voice the rumored new Overwatch hero Doomfist? Well, that particular hype train kicked back up again Thursday evening when an image of Crews on the Blizzard campus popped up on Twitter.





Overwatch: Terry Crews visits Blizzard

The image, tweeted by Blizzard employee Terran Gregory, doesn't offer much context for the visit, but that didn't stop the Overwatch fandom from freaking the hell out. A post on the Overwatch subreddit titled "Terry Crews at Blizzard campus! IS IT HAPPENING!? #Doomfist" currently sits at the top of the page with over 14,800 upvotes.

Terry Crews on campus ????????

Crews posted a selfie on Instagram from Blizzard's headquarters too, saying that he was there to meet and talk with the game's creators.

Terry Crews Overwatch : The internet really wants him to voice Doomfist

Whether Crews was there to actually lend his voice to a Blizzard character is impossible to determine, but fandom is still having fun with the whole thing. Here are just a few of the responses to the tweet embedded above.

@TerranGregory @terrycrews FUTUR DOOMFIST! https://t.co/Zn4s2dzuwl

@TerranGregory OH SNAP! MY ULTIMATE IS READY! https://t.co/FNXIEQKVaI

Back when the Terry-Crews-as-Doomfist hype first started circulating, YouTuber Harute uploaded a video featuring Crews' voice spliced over Overwatch footage to imagine what a Crews-voiced character would actually sound like. Unsurprisingly, it's delightful.

If Blizzard is actually cooking up a new Overwatch character voiced by Crews, Mic will let you know once it's official. Until then, just keep that video above on loop.





