Every seasonal Overwatch event ushers in a load of limited-time unlockable goodies — like skins, highlight intros and emotes — and the new Winter Wonderland event is no exception. As usual, these items have a chance of appearing in every loot box you earn while the event is running, but you can also purchase them individually with coins — for three times the price of a normal item. For example, a normal skin might cost 1,000 coins, but a Winter Wonderland skin of the same rarity costs 3,000 coins.

Here's every skin, highlight intro, victory pose, spray and emote you can earn during the Winter Wonderland event, which runs from Dec. 13 through Jan. 2.

All Overwatch Christmas skins in Winter Wonderland

We've embedded a video showing every single unlockable item at the end of this post, but here are screenshots of all the new Winter Wonderland skins in case you want to take a closer look.

Lúcio

Blizzard Entertainment Lucio's "Andes" skin

McCree

Blizzard Entertainment McCree's "Scrooge" skin

Mei

Blizzard Entertainment Mei's "Mei-rry" skin

Pharah

Blizzard Entertainment Pharah's "Frostbite" skin

Reaper

Roadhog

Blizzard Entertainment Roadhog's "Rudolph" skin

Sombra

Blizzard Entertainment Sombra's "Peppermint" skin

Torbjörn

Blizzard Entertainment Torbjörn's "Santaclad" skin

Tracer

Blizzard Entertainment Tracer's "Jingle" skin

Winston

Blizzard Entertainment Winston's "Yeti" skin

Zarya

Zenyatta

Blizzard Entertainment Zenyatta's "Nutcracker" skin

Overwatch Winter Wonderland skins, emotes, highlight intros and more

Here's a video that goes over all the other unlockable goodies:

Overwatch patch update 2.01: Everything you need to know

The newest Overwatch patch didn't just add the Winter Wonderland event. Symmetra's new reworked ability set and a bunch of other bug fixes were also included. Check out the full patch notes here.

