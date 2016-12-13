All 'Overwatch' Christmas skins and other unlockable items in the Winter Wonderland update
Blizzard Entertainment

By Tim Mulkerin
Every seasonal Overwatch event ushers in a load of limited-time unlockable goodies — like skins, highlight intros and emotes — and the new Winter Wonderland event is no exception. As usual, these items have a chance of appearing in every loot box you earn while the event is running, but you can also purchase them individually with coins — for three times the price of a normal item. For example, a normal skin might cost 1,000 coins, but a Winter Wonderland skin of the same rarity costs 3,000 coins. 

Here's every skin, highlight intro, victory pose, spray and emote you can earn during the Winter Wonderland event, which runs from Dec. 13 through Jan. 2.

All Overwatch Christmas skins in Winter Wonderland

We've embedded a video showing every single unlockable item at the end of this post, but here are screenshots of all the new Winter Wonderland skins in case you want to take a closer look.

Lúcio

Lucio's "Andes" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
McCree

McCree's "Scrooge" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Mei

Mei's "Mei-rry" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Pharah

Pharah's "Frostbite" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Reaper

Reaper's "Shiver" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment/Reddit
Roadhog

Roadhog's "Rudolph" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra

Sombra's "Peppermint" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Torbjörn

Torbjörn's "Santaclad" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Tracer

Tracer's "Jingle" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Winston

Winston's "Yeti" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Zarya

Zarya's "Frosted" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube
Zenyatta

Zenyatta's "Nutcracker" skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch Winter Wonderland skins, emotes, highlight intros and more

Here's a video that goes over all the other unlockable goodies:

Source: Hazelnuttygames/YouTube

Overwatch patch update 2.01: Everything you need to know

The newest Overwatch patch didn't just add the Winter Wonderland event. Symmetra's new reworked ability set and a bunch of other bug fixes were also included. Check out the full patch notes here.

More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks from Mic:

For more on Overwatch, read our guide to checking your Overwatch stats, look at our list of the best gender-bent Overwatch cosplay, read the story of how a bunch of Redditors got an unexpected Arabic lesson after debating Bastion's gender and read up on the new Oasis map on the PTR.

