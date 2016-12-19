Though they don't provide any stat bonuses over regular Pokémon, shiny Pokémon are among the rarest and most highly sought after Pokémon you can get in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Normally, your chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon in the wild are absurdly small, but there's an item you can get called the shiny charm that increases your chances.

Here's everything you need to know to get the shiny charm in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

How to get a shiny charm in Pokémon Sun and Moon

It seems the only way to get the shiny charm is by completing the Alola Pokédex, which is made up of four smaller sub-groups: The Melemele, Akala, Ula'ula and Poni Pokédexes.

Once you catch all those Pokémon, visit the character on Heahea City named the game director. He's located in a building to the left of the Dimensional Research Lab up on the second floor and wearing a gray shirt with orange shorts. If this is the first time you're speaking to him, you'll have to initiate conversations with him several times in a row until he stamps every page of your passport. Eventually, he'll give you one final stamp for completing the entire Alola Pokédex. As a reward, he'll also give you the shiny charm.

To see footage of someone visiting the game director, getting stamps in their passport and obtaining a shiny charm, check out the YouTube video embedded below.





