Despite a hoax that generated rumors to the contrary, Niantic on Saturday confirmed that a Pokémon Go app for the Apple Watch is still in development. Here's everything we know so far about the game's planned smartwatch release.

Pokémon Go for Apple Watch is coming soon. Stay tuned.

Pokémon Go Apple Watch Release Date: The hoax that worried smartwatch fans

On Saturday, redditor hi1307 posted a purported email from a Niantic customer support rep named NianticOpsLuke to the Pokémon Go subreddit. It claimed to be an official response to an inquiry about the Apple Watch version of the game.

"Unfortunately, the game port for the Apple Watch has been shelved," reads the fake email. "The Apple keynote represented an unfinished port. However, as a company, we have decided to stop development of the port."

Thankfully, it didn't take very long for the Silph Road, an online community of Pokémon Go players, to squash the rumor.

"This is a hoax, travelers," redditor dronpes wrote. "OP is welcome to provide more information to us (with the email headers, etc.) and we will revisit our position on this, but until that point, we won't be propagating this information on TSR."

Pokémon Go Apple Watch Release Date: The app may still be delayed

Niantic announced the Apple Watch version of Pokémon Go at an Apple event held on Sept. 7. The Apple Watch version is meant to offer new functionality that provides physical fitness information to the user using the smartwatch's integrated sensors.

At the time, Niantic said that Pokémon Go for Apple Watch would be released this year. That gives the company 12 more days to deliver on its promised timeline.

