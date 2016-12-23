The Pokémon Go holiday update launched today, bringing extra bonuses to the game through the new year. Here's how to get the most out of the Christmas event without venturing out into the winter cold.

Pokémon Go Holiday Update: Stock up on incubators

Until the Christmas event ends on Jan 3., you'll be guaranteed to get one incubator per day from your first PokéStop visit. Each of these incubators only lasts for a single use, but if you pick one up each day that's still a pretty good haul.

If you live within spinning distance of a PokéStop, you can even collect your incubators without going outside. Even if you have to go outside to reach a PokéStop, at least you know you're guaranteed to get an incubator on your first attempt.

Stock up now and once the weather gets nicer you'll be ready to hatch some Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Holiday Update: Get eggs too

Additionally, Niantic says you'll have a higher chance of finding eggs containing the new Gen 2 baby Pokémon like Togepi and Pichu during the Christmas event. You can get those eggs at a PokéStop, though it won't be a sure thing like the incubators.

Still, it's probably worth stocking up on as many eggs as possible over while the holiday update is active. If you can't reach a PokéStop from inside your home you can always hop in the car and drive around town picking up eggs. Just make to find a friend who's willing to drive while you play the game.

Pokémon Go Holiday Update: Find a Charmander to stay warm

Finally, the Pokémon Go Christmas event means higher spawn rates for the original Pokémon starters — Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur — along with their evolutions. If you're lucky, you may even find a Charizard inside your house. Just keep checking the app throughout the holidays.

