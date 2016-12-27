Rather than roll out one massive holiday-themed event, Pokémon Go is getting two separate events. The first, which started on Christmas, is already underway, but the New Year's event doesn't start until Dec. 30. Here's what you need to know.

Pokémon Go New Year's event

From Dec. 30 through Jan. 8, the Pokémon Go New Year's Event will bring a couple of useful changes. First, spawn rates will increase for all the original starter Pokémon and their respective evolutions. That means specifically Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard will all be easier to catch while this update lasts.

Additionally, Lure Modules will last for 60 minutes instead of the usual span of 30. So if you've been stocking up on Lure Models this is a great time to use them.

Pokémon Go Christmas event

In case you need a reminder, the Pokémon Go Christmas event is already underway until Jan. 3. That update guarantees you'll get at least one incubator per day by spinning PokéStops, and it offers a higher chance of picking up eggs containing the game's new baby Pokémon. Catch up on all the bonuses associated with that event here.

